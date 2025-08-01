  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • MrBeast challenges Kai Cenat and xQc to settle their feud, as he rallies streamers to donate to his new charitable effort

MrBeast challenges Kai Cenat and xQc to settle their feud, as he rallies streamers to donate to his new charitable effort

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 01, 2025 23:47 GMT
MrBeast has asked Kai Cenat and xQc to settle their beef about who has the higher net worth by donating to his TeamWater project (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)
MrBeast has asked Kai Cenat and xQc to settle their beef about who has the higher net worth by donating to his TeamWater project (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" recently called on fellow content creators to go live throughout August to raise money for his latest philanthropic project, TeamWater. The project aims to raise $40,000,000 to allow 2 million people to gain access to clean drinking water for decades.

Ad

The YouTuber is collaborating with multiple popular content creators and has labeled the project as the "largest creator collaboration." Subsequently, he asked fellow streamers to join forces with him to raise money in a post made on X dated August 1, 2025:

"ATTENTION STREAMERS IF YOU GO LIVE IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND HELP RAISE MONEY FOR TEAMWATER I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a subsequent post on X, MrBeast also asked streamers Félix "xQc" and Kai Cenat to settle their competition about net worth. The two have a history of beefing with each other, with Kai Cenat even publicly expressing his dislike towards xQc, calling out the French-Canadian streamer for engaging in "weird sh**."

Now, MrBeast has called on the two to "settle" their beef by donating the largest amount of money to his TeamWater project:

Ad
"I remeber [sic] @xQc and @KaiCenat you guys talking about who’s richer on stream and going band for band. Let’s settle it. Whoever donates the most to TeamWater is officially the richest http://TeamWater.org"
Ad

What has MrBeast done as part of his TeamWater project?

As part of his TeamWater project, MrBeast has visited multiple countries across continents to provide communities with access to clean water. MrBeast and other content creators like Mark Rober, Stokes Twin, Ben Azelart, Orkun Işıtmak, Ricky Limon, and Browney collaborated to visit countries like Malawi, Nepal, Ecuador, Zambia, and even Mississippi and West Virginia in the United States.

Ad

The YouTuber set up water filtration, storage, and dispensing systems to provide local communities with access to clean water. To do so, he set up multiple thousand-litre tanks, water pumps, hand pumps, and a water condensation machine. As a bonus, he also created a playground for children of the local community in Malawi.

Before announcing the TeamWater project, MrBeast had made a post on July 11, 2025. The YouTuber stated how he was "literally hurting" in sending thousands of messages to content creators across the globe, which he, at the time, had called the "biggest creator collab in history."

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications