MrBeast challenges Kai Cenat and xQc to settle their feud, as he rallies streamers to donate to his new charitable effort

YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; recently called on fellow content creators to go live throughout August to raise money for his latest philanthropic project, TeamWater. The project aims to raise $40,000,000 to allow 2 million people to gain access to clean drinking water for decades.The YouTuber is collaborating with multiple popular content creators and has labeled the project as the &quot;largest creator collaboration.&quot; Subsequently, he asked fellow streamers to join forces with him to raise money in a post made on X dated August 1, 2025:&quot;ATTENTION STREAMERS IF YOU GO LIVE IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND HELP RAISE MONEY FOR TEAMWATER I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER&quot;In a subsequent post on X, MrBeast also asked streamers Félix &quot;xQc&quot; and Kai Cenat to settle their competition about net worth. The two have a history of beefing with each other, with Kai Cenat even publicly expressing his dislike towards xQc, calling out the French-Canadian streamer for engaging in &quot;weird sh**.&quot;Now, MrBeast has called on the two to &quot;settle&quot; their beef by donating the largest amount of money to his TeamWater project:&quot;I remeber [sic] @xQc and @KaiCenat you guys talking about who’s richer on stream and going band for band. Let’s settle it. Whoever donates the most to TeamWater is officially the richest http://TeamWater.org&quot;What has MrBeast done as part of his TeamWater project?As part of his TeamWater project, MrBeast has visited multiple countries across continents to provide communities with access to clean water. MrBeast and other content creators like Mark Rober, Stokes Twin, Ben Azelart, Orkun Işıtmak, Ricky Limon, and Browney collaborated to visit countries like Malawi, Nepal, Ecuador, Zambia, and even Mississippi and West Virginia in the United States.The YouTuber set up water filtration, storage, and dispensing systems to provide local communities with access to clean water. To do so, he set up multiple thousand-litre tanks, water pumps, hand pumps, and a water condensation machine. As a bonus, he also created a playground for children of the local community in Malawi.Before announcing the TeamWater project, MrBeast had made a post on July 11, 2025. The YouTuber stated how he was &quot;literally hurting&quot; in sending thousands of messages to content creators across the globe, which he, at the time, had called the &quot;biggest creator collab in history.&quot;