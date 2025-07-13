MrBeast says he is "literally hurting" in preparation for his "biggest creator collab in history"

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently made a post on X, revealing that he has been sending "thousands" of messages to fellow content creators, inviting them to partake in his self-proclaimed "biggest" creator collaboration of all time. The YouTuber had made the announcement about this event in an X post on July 11, 2025.

The 27-year-old YouTuber has claimed that he is aiming to collaborate with as many content creators as possible for a video set to release on August 1, 2025. Describing how the process of inviting "every" content creator, streamer, YouTuber, and influencer for the upcoming event left him with sore thumbs, MrBeast wrote:

"I’ve sent thousands of messages today my thumbs are literally hurting lol. If you’re a creator and didn’t reply to the previous tweet or dm me yet plz do! August 1st will be the biggest creator collab in history and I want you apart of it."

"WOULD LOVE TO BE APRT OF THIS": Kick streamers Konvy, Ac7ionMann, and Cheesur comment under MrBeast's new X post

MrBeast is currently the most-subscribed creator on YouTube, having retained the title for more than a year now. Owing to his massive influence over the Google-owned website, the YouTuber has managed to host massive collaborations with big names in the content creator industry multiple times. One instance was his 50 YouTubers Fight For $1,000,000 video, featuring IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Bella Poarch, and others.

Now, Jimmy wants to take things further, with him attempting to host every single possible content creator within one singular collaborative video. In his post on X dated July 13, 2025, he invited even more potential candidates for his upcoming video, subsequently spawning many comments from Kick streamers in particular.

"LETS DO IT, WOULD LOVE TO BE APRT OF THIS," wrote Konvy (@Konvy)

"ME BRO PLEASE I NEED THIS," wrote Cheesur (@CheesurBurn)

"I TRIED BRO PLEASE I NEED THIS SO BAD GIVE ME THIS CHANCE," wrote Ac7ionman (@Ac7ionMann)

As of writing, MrBeast has not responded to any of the comments left under his new post, thus not confirming the participation of the interested content creators so far.

MrBeast recently became the face of a controversy after one of the individuals appearing within his video passed away while the video was still in the process of being made. Many fans have claimed that the YouTuber's attempt at utilizing the death as a way to instill an inspirational tone within the video was unwarranted and "almost as bad as Logan Paul's suicide forest video."

