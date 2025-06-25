"As bad as Logan Paul's suicide forest video": Fans criticize MrBeast for releasing video following crew member's death

On June 21, 2025, YouTube megastar Jimmy "MrBeast" released a video titled Lose 100 LBs, Win $250,000!, which saw the journey of Majd, an individual who sought to lose a hundred pounds in under 365 days. A major motivator for him was his trainer, coach Tyler Wall. On day 85 of the challenge, news broke that coach Wall had been found dead, leaving Majd visibly devastated.

Majd continued with the challenge in honor of the personal trainer and ultimately reached his weight loss goal, dropping from 324 lbs to 222 lbs. Regardless of the video's inspirational tone, some users on X claimed that MrBeast's dramatization of Wall's passing was unwarranted.

X user @DewEnjoyer commented:

"MrBeast adding sad piano music to the guy's reaction to hearing his friend was found dead in his apartment is f**king disgusting, recording it AT ALL is insane in itself but going the extra length to POST it is inhumane. This is almost as bad as Logan Paul's suicide forest video."

For context, Logan Paul's suicide forest controversy took place in December 2017. The YouTuber had uploaded a later-deleted video showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan's Aokigahara forest.

Some user were not on board with coach Wall's portrayal in Jimmy's latest video (Image via X/@DewEnjoyer)

User zahraelise_ claimed that Jimmy should've canned the video as soon as the news broke:

"he should've stopped the video right there..."

After one of MrBeast's producers informed Majd about Wall's demise, he wailed in sorrow, sat on the floor, and cried. User @drjellyfanguzzz claimed that recording Majd in this state may not have been the best idea:

"I don't think recording somebody in their most vulnerable moments like that is healthy to show for extended periods of time."

Some X users seemed upset about MrBeast continuing to upload the video, while others encouraged the community to look for more context (Images via X/@pad0starcrossed)

@HelcSG took a more diplomatic approach and encouraged their fellow netizens to watch the entire video, instead of clips that could be taken out of context:

"I recommend not to watch this clip. Watch the full video to connect emotionally with [protagonist] before this moment."

Meanwhile, @WGB05112004 pointed out that the video included a viewer discretion warning and was dedicated "in loving memory of Coach Tyler Wall," urging others to stop overreacting and consider the context of the upload:

"The family wanted MrBeast to post the footage and the reaction of the guy hearing the news... all you need to do is watch a video or the bare minimum skip to the part... People are overreacting to farm clout."

"We reached out to Coach Wall’s family...": MrBeast allegedly reached out to coach Wall's family for permission to share his video footage

The description of MrBeast's latest upload features a message under the title In Loving Memory of Coach Tyler Wall, which acknowledges coach Wall as a kind and genuine spirit while also mentioning the grief involved in his passing:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall. Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief."

Additionally, Jimmy and his team seemingly reached out to Wall's family, who responded, wishing for the trainer's story to be shared as a "message of hope and positivity":

"Following this tragic news, we reached out to Coach Wall’s family to determine whether this video should be shared. With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence."

In other news, coach Wall’s GoFundMe campaign has garnered thousands of dollars in heartfelt donations.

