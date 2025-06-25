Tyler Wall's GoFundMe receives thousands of dollars in donations, as fitness coach dies during filming of MrBeast video

The GoFundMe campaign for Tyler Wall's funeral expenses continues to receive thousands of dollars in donations. For those unaware, Tyler Wall was a fitness coach and influencer who died at the age of 38. He appeared as a guest on YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast's" most recent video, Lose 100 LBs, Win $250,000!, where he helped Majd Khader lose 100 pounds and win hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

However, on the 85th day of the challenge, a MrBeast crew member informed Khader of Wall's passing, reporting that he was found dead in his apartment.

Tyler Wall's sister, Kaitlyn Lindsay, launched a GoFundMe campaign in February 2025 to help pay for the late fitness personality's funeral and celebration of life. Describing him as an "astonishing" and a "magnificent" individual, she wrote:

"Tyler was ASTONISHING. MAGNIFICENT. He was a loyal friend, with true depth of love and passion for his people. You were his people. The world was his playground, and you were his playmates, his lovers, his homies, his best friends, his family. There are oceans of shattered hearts, running currents throughout the world. Please consider donating to any charity of your choice. My name is Kaitlyn Lindsay, and I am Tyler's sister, his best friend. The plan with funds already raised supported funeral costs and a Celebration of Life. Additional funds raised are being placed in Education Savings Plans for Tyler's niece and nephew, in their names. It was the joy of his life to be Uncle Tyler."

As of this writing, the crowdfunding campaign has received 150 donations totaling $27,045. Furthermore, 21 people recently donated to the fund, with the largest donation of $10,000 coming from an anonymous individual.

A screenshot of the GoFundMe campaign organized by Tyler Wall's sister (Image via gofundme.com)

Did MrBeast get permission to publish the video following Tyler Wall's death?

In the description of the YouTube video mentioned above, MrBeast issued a public statement that he and his team contacted Tyler Wall's family to request permission to release the video featuring him. According to the YouTuber, Wall's family agreed.

An excerpt from the video description reads:

"Following this tragic news, we reached out to Coach Wall’s family to determine whether this video should be shared. With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence."

Furthermore, Newsweek reported on June 24, 2025, that Tyler Wall died as a result of mitragynine toxicity, according to the death certificate they obtained.

