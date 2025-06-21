"We made the wrong guy famous": Netizens disgruntled as MrBeast launches AI-generated thumbnail feature for Viewstats

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has launched a new AI-generated thumbnail feature for his company, Viewstats, and netizens are not happy with the announcement. For those unfamiliar, Viewstats is a YouTube analytics tool website that MrBeast launched on May 28, 2024, to assist content creators in monitoring various metrics and data on their channels.

On June 20, 2025, the Kansas native announced that the "AI thumbnails" feature was now available on the platform, allowing users to create "viral" YouTube video thumbnails using artificial intelligence.

MrBeast wrote the following on X:

"Viewstats just dropped AI thumbnails and it takes the guesswork out of what thumbnails will preform! Just prompt what you’re looking for and it will generate a data backed viral thumbnail :D"

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on MrBeast's announcement, with X user @TayoPSG claiming that fans made the "wrong guy famous."

"We made the wrong guy famous. AI thumbnails? 🤢" @TayoPSG wrote.

According to one community member, the most subscribed YouTuber was promoting a tech feature that is "destroying the concept" of creativity and the value of work.

"So the biggest YouTuber is pushing AI while also posting about how he hopes everyone watches his work because of how much creative effort went into it.. So you understand the value of work and creativity.. but don't understand that this tech is destroying the concept of both?" X user @kitty_bit_games commented.

X user @cyberboiuk believed that Google would take down Viewstats' AI-generated thumbnail feature.

"The thing is, Googles TOS says that our thumbnails won’t be sold/used to train AI. There’s absolutely ZERO way that Google are going to let this fly. They’ve taken down services that try to do the same thing," @cyberboiuk remarked.

Meanwhile, @Garfieldisdoc stated that they would "just pay" graphic artists and designers to create thumbnails.

"Nah we good, imma just pay thumbnail designers instead of AI slop," @Garfieldisdoc posted.

"It literally feels like cheating" - MrBeast claims a five-year-old can create an "engaging viral" YouTube thumbnail using the AI tool for Viewstats

On the same day (June 20, 2025), Viewstats released a six-minute-39-second video in which MrBeast explained the new "AI thumbnail" feature's capabilities. While claiming that a five-year-old could use the tool to create "engaging viral" YouTube thumbnails, the 27-year-old said:

"There is a new way to make professional-looking viral thumbnails with zero Photoshop experience. And the best part is, this new method works in every niche, whether you do gaming, cooking, beauty, this works for all of them. I'm going to show you guys the most mind-blowing AI tool ever created for YouTube. This tool makes it so easy that a five-year-old could create engaging viral thumbnails for their videos. From creating custom results from any channel to literally being able to put your face on a thumbnail, it literally feels like cheating."

MrBeast made headlines on June 2, 2025, when he claimed to have "very little money" despite being a billionaire, adding that he was "borrowing money" from his mother for his upcoming wedding.

