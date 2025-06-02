"Borrowing $ from my mom": MrBeast claims he has "very little money" despite being a billionaire

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has broken his silence in response to claims that he is the youngest self-made billionaire. On June 2, 2025, the Kansas native replied to @Dexerto's X post on May 22, 2025, in which they claimed that MrBeast is the "only billionaire under 30 not to have inherited his wealth."

The most subscribed YouTuber responded by saying that he "personally has very little money" because he reinvests "everything."

While claiming that he was borrowing money from his mother to pay for his upcoming wedding with his fiancée, Thea Booysen, Jimmy admitted that the businesses he owns are very valuable "on paper":

"I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we’ll spend around a quarter of a billion on content). Ironically i’m actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol. But sure, on paper the businesses I own are worth a lot."

The YouTuber's X post, dated June 2, 2025, in which he responded to being one of the youngest billionaires (Image via X/@MrBeast)

Hundreds of fans have responded to the 27-year-old's social media post, with one netizen comparing him to Elon Musk.

"Very similar to Elon. All reinvested back in 👏👍💪" X user @FocusProb replied.

"but the money you’re borrowing from your mom you probably gave her 😭😭" X user @CGBBURNER commented.

"Built an empire, spends hundreds of millions on content, and still keeps it humble with mom’s help for the wedding. Absolute legend." X user @HighKeyApe wrote.

"Every dollar you earned, not going back into your own pocket, do you know where they went? Are they all going towards where you want them to be? I was once raking in the doe but I was too focused on making the money, I forgot to think for myself and came the day I lost everything was when I realized I worked for nothing for myself." X user @okaychamelyoung remarked.

Has MrBeast confirmed he's a billionaire?

On February 20, 2025, MrBeast appeared as a guest on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, hosted by Steve Bartlett. At one point, the latter inquired whether the YouTuber was worth a billion dollars.

In response, Jimmy confirmed that he is indeed a billionaire, but on paper:

"On paper, yeah. But, I mean, in my actual bank account, I have less than a million dollars, so..."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, MrBeast's net worth is $1 billion, with a reported monthly salary of $50 million.

