Elon Musk responds to Asmongold wanting to livestream on X for free

Elon Musk has responded to Zack "Asmongold" wanting to livestream on X for free. On May 27, 2025, a one-minute-52-second video from Asmongold's recent Just Chatting livestream was posted on X. In it, the Austin, Texas-based personality claimed that he had spoken with the X team and expressed his willingness to livestream for free to benefit the platform.

Asmongold said:

"I talked to some of the, like, one of the guys that was, like, working on X as well. Besides Elon. Right? I talked to them a little bit, and like, if they... like, I don't know how much time I can really invest into doing this, right? But I can probably give them, like, at least 20 hours a week. I mean, maybe. I don't know how much time I can really go beyond that. I mean, for free, really. If they want, we can really work, mayble like, a month or so, and get the website up to par for like, livestreaming. I could do that."

Elon Musk responded to the content creator, writing:

"Ok, let’s give it a shot"

The South African billionaire's response has elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens.

"Poor Asmon probably had no idea what amount of work he was potentially signing himself up for, but now, he has to commit 😂" X user @Sir_Dammed replied.

"This is the way," X user @joshthegrunt posted.

"You need to fix all these recent glitches on the site so it can be viable for livestreams," X user @StarSpangledRoy remarked.

"cool 😎 there’s so much untapped potential," X user @paranoidream wrote.

"It's better for the platform" - Asmongold says he "doesn't give a f**k" about money while talking about potentially livestreaming on X

After claiming that he was willing to livestream on X for free, Asmongold stated that he "doesn't give a f**k" about money. When viewers suggested he ask the social media platform for ad revenue in exchange for broadcasting on it, the Twitch streamer responded:

"'Ask them for ad money.' I don't give a f**k about money. They want to give me money, that's fine. But I don't give a f**k. The fact is, like, again, I think it's better for the platform, it's better for everybody. So, I'll just do it for free. Like, I don't care. I've already got enough money. Right?"

In other news, Asmongold recently became embroiled in a controversy with Nyara after the VTuber accused him of transphobia.

