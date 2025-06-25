What happened to Tyler Wall? MrBeast fitness coach dies due to mitragynine toxicity

Tyler Wall, a fitness personality, has died due to mitragynine toxicity. For those unaware, the 38-year-old was a fitness coach, and according to reports, a University of Connecticut alumnus. Tyler Wall was also associated with YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast," appearing in his recently uploaded video titled, Lose 100 LBs, Win $250,000!

Ad

In it, Wall was the fitness coach for Majd Khader, whom Jimmy challenged to lose 100 pounds and win hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On the 85th day of the challenge, the head of production for MrBeast's crew informed Khader of Tyler Wall's death. Reporting that the fitness coach was found dead in his apartment, the most subscribed YouTuber's video production team member stated:

"But I do have really unfortunate news... I hate to be the person to tell you this - Coach Wall was found dead in his apartment yesterday. (Majd Khader responds, 'No... no, man! No, don't lie to me, bro!') No, that's not something I would joke about."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Timestamp - 14:10

Additionally, the YouTube video's description stated that MrBeast's team contacted Tyler Wall's family to determine whether the video should be uploaded. According to the content creator, they agreed to it being made public:

"*In Loving Memory of Coach Tyler Wall* It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall. Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief. Following this tragic news, we reached out to Coach Wall’s family to determine whether this video should be shared. With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence. We humbly ask that you honor Coach Wall’s memory and respect his family’s need for privacy during this difficult time. Coach Tyler Wall’s legacy of compassion and encouragement will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him."

Ad

What is Tyler Wall's reported cause of death?

On June 24, 2025, Newsweek reported that Tyler Wall died due to mitragynine toxicity. According to the death certificate obtained by Newsweek, the "MANNER OF DEATH" was listed as "Accident."

Kaitlyn Lindsay, Wall's sister, also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the late fitness coach's funeral expenses and a "Celebration of Life." As of this writing, the crowdfunding campaign has raised $27,045, surpassing the $20k goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More