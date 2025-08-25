“He can buy the shoes, but will never fill them”: Netizens react to Drake seemingly buying Tupac’s original Death Row Records chain

Drake seems to have acquired Tupac's iconic Death Row Records chain. He posted a couple of images of the chain along with an old photo of the late rapper wearing it. Tupac Amaru Shakur is recognized as one of the greatest rappers of all time and left a big legacy behind him. He died in 1996, but his legacy and memorabilia continue to live on. Drizzy appears to have purchased one of these, featuring the Death Row Records logo, with an engraving on the back that reads:“All eyez on YOU 1996”The Canadian rapper posted two pictures of the chain and one of Tupac holding it on his Instagram account on Sunday, August 24, with the caption:&quot;COPENHAGEN NIGHT ONE LESSSGO&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:NO CONTEXT MEME @ssmb291_LINK@FearedBuck He can buy the shoes, but will never fill themSome netizens criticized Drake's decision, saying it's &quot;weird&quot;:Mr_Robmichael pittied you and @Mr_Robmichael1LINK@FearedBuck lowkey feels weird seeing pac’s death row chain on drake. legends shouldn’t end up as collectibles for flex, they should be preserved as cultural monuments, not trophies.SPETOO🗽 @RifdahSR_11LINK@FearedBuck Imagine flexing another man’s legacy because you ain’t got one of your own 😭.Many fans were excited to see the Canadian rapper buy the chain, while some pointed out that he also owns Tupac's ring.FLAHUSTLA @FLAHUSTLALINK@FearedBuck doesnt he also have his makaveli ring and he had it in the family matters videojaime @jaime_solisLINK@FearedBuck Drake flexing those music history collector muscles. Legends recognize legends. Tupac's legacy lives on. 🎤Poopa PressPlay ▶️ @beam_1987LINK@FearedBuck Idk i feel like Drake thinks by having these artifacts it makes him more in tune with the culture. Like it solidifies something for him.Also Read: &quot;Trying to get you brand deals&quot;: Drake teases &quot;scenic, serene, and s*xy&quot; second podcast interview with Bobbi AlthoffDrake has purchased Tupac's jewelry in the past as wellWireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image via Getty)This isn't the first time Drizzy has acquired one of Tupac's iconic items. He also purchased his ring at a Sotheby’s auction in July 2023 for a whopping $1,016,000. According to People, Tupac's godmother, Yaasmyn Fula, owned the ring before the Canadian rapper purchased it. The ring has a notable history as Tupac wore it during his last public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996. Inspired by medieval kings, the ring features a diamond-covered crown. It is engraved with &quot;Pac &amp; Dada, 1996,&quot; where Dada refers to Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones' daughter, who was the rapper's romantic interest at the time. Kendrick Lamar, with whom Drake has had a beef since 2024, mentioned the ring in one of his diss tracks, Euphoria. The song was released in April 2024, but during his performance at The Pop Out - Ken &amp; Friends concert in June, he changed the lyrics to state:“Give me 2pac ring back and I might give you a little respect.&quot;Drizzy, meanwhile, also purchased two diamond chains with depictions of 2Pac in 2020.Drake had to delete a track featuring an AI-generated version of TupacIn April 2024, Drizzy released a diss track called Taylor Made Freestyle targeting Kendrick Lamar. It included AI-generated versions of Snoop Dogg and 2Pac. However, according to Billboard, the latter's estate attorneys threatened a cease-and-desist order against the rapper. Litigator Howard King sent a letter to Drake stating:“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality. Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”It's unclear if Snoop Dogg also made a similar case. Regardless, the song was taken down immediately from Drizzy's accounts.Also Read: Adin Ross claims Drake has offered to fight Kick CEO Ed Craven at Brand Risk Boxing &quot;for free&quot;