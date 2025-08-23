"Trying to get you brand deals": Drake teases "scenic, serene, and s*xy" second podcast interview with Bobbi Althoff

Drake has recently teased an appearance on Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, Not This Again. This comes after the podcaster-influencer's decision to end her previous show, The Really Good Podcast, which featured A-listers like Lil Yachty, Scarlett Johansson, and Drizzy himself.In the teaser posted by the two on Instagram, they are seen holding hands and entering a large ballroom to shoot the pilot of Althoff's new podcast. Drake then takes the mantle, describing the show as a &quot;much more refined, poised, and pleasant podcast.&quot;“I’m trying to get you brand deals. I was trying to pitch… Welcome to a much more scenic, serene, and s*xy...,&quot; he continues.Bobbi Althoff cuts him short before delivering the introduction herself.“Welcome to the first episode of my new podcast that no one asked for, Not This Again,” she says. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn just over 13 hours (at the time of writing), the teaser garnered over half a million likes on Instagram, with Althoff writing, "not this again," in the caption.

When Drake asked Bobbi Althoff to unblock his name from her Instagram commentsGolden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors (Image via Getty)On July 26, Bobbi Althoff took to her Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot showing an alleged interaction with Drake. The image seemingly had the 6 God imploring her to unblock her from her comment section.&quot;UNBLOCK MY NAME FROM YOUR COMMENTS,&quot; Drake allegedly wrote.In response, Althoff tagged the rapper and wrote that she would &quot;consider it.&quot;The interaction went viral on social media, with popular podcaster DJ Akademiks reposting it with the caption:&quot;Drake and Bobbi Althoff rekindle their friendship&quot;Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKDrake and Bobbi Althoff rekindle their friendship 👀For the uninitiated, speculations about a complicated relationship between the two began when Althoff mysteriously deleted her 2023 episode of The Really Good Podcast featuring Drizzy, weeks after it was published. Rumors of tension between the two gained fuel when Bobbi Althoff was reportedly removed from Drizzy's SXSW afterparty after she arrived without an invitation, as per the Tribune.In February 2024, Althoff filed for divorce from her husband, Cory, while also revealing that their rift started in July 2023. It fueled speculations of a romantic link between the podcaster and Drake among fans as their podcast episode was dropped in the same month.However, the podcaster shut down romance rumors between herself and the rapper. On Wednesday, August 16, she shared screenshots of a conversation between herself and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy.“My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true,” Portnoy said to her, as per the screenshot.Bobbi Althoff replied:“I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.&quot;Screenshot of the text exchange (Image via Instagram/@bobbialthoff)Althoff also waxed lyrical about Drake and his impact on her life during a January 2024 appearance on Keke Palmer's podcast.&quot;He's a very nice person and he's definitely, clearly, changed the trajectory...changed my whole career. It was either him or Funny Marco, but both of them definitely changed my whole entire life,&quot; she said when asked about the rapper.Althoff doubled down on her aforementioned claims during a January episode on her own podcast. &quot;Because of who Drake is, like I remember him in his Degrassi days. You know that interviewing him is going to change your career. It was something I knew would happen. Then sitting on the interview for a while was like the craziest thing,&quot; she said.It remains to be seen if Drizzy and Althoff address these speculations in the pilot of the latter's new podcast.When Bobbi Althoff arranged a &quot;funeral &quot; for The Really Good Podcast Bobbi Althoff (Image via Getty)On July 31, 2025, Bobbi Althoff published the final episode of The Really Good Podcast. Clad in a black outfit and sunglasses, the podcaster announced that she was arranging a &quot;little funeral&quot; for the creative that had been &quot;a dream.&quot;&quot;I feel like I should take my glasses off to say it... This is the last episode of the Really Good Podcast, and it has been a dream. Every second of it, it's been two and a half years. So, today we're going to put on a little funeral for it," Bobbi Althoff stated.After saying "rest in peace" to the podcast, she claimed that it was "dead.""I will miss doing this podcast, and I will miss the money this podcast brought me. As you guys know, this podcast started off just with a girl with a dream to make more money, and I knew when I started that it was going to go places. I didn't know I would fall off as quickly as I did," she continued.The 28-year-old also reflected on her journey with the podcast since it began in April 2023. In total, it had 58 episodes, and Althoff's official YouTube channel currently boasts over 1.5 million subscribers.