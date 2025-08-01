Why did Bobbi Althoff end Really Good Podcast? Host organizes "funeral" after viral interviews with Drake, Scarlett Johansson & more

After more than two years of viral moments and high-profile interviews with celebrities like Drake, Scarlett Johansson, and Lil Yachty, Bobbi Althoff officially announced the end of The Really Good Podcast.On Thursday, July 31, Bobbi released a farewell video on her YouTube channel titled This is the last episode. The video begins with Althoff dressed in an all-black funeral-style outfit paired with black shades, singing Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah with her sister.&quot;All right, guys. I don't really think there's any good way to say this, but this is the last episode of the Really Good Podcast. I feel like I should take my glasses off to say it, too. This is the last episode of the Really Good Podcast, and it has been a dream. Every second of it, it's been two and a half years. So, today we're going to put on a little funeral for it,&quot; Bobbi Althoff stated.The 28-year-old also shared the podcast clip on her Instagram.&quot;Rest in peace, The Really Good Podcast. It was a fun run,&quot; Bobbi captioned the clip. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Bobbi didn't cite a specific reason for ending the podcast, she did mention that viewers had been saying that she was &quot;falling off,&quot; and now, in her words, the podcast is &quot;dead.&quot;&quot;I know what happened. People said I was falling off, and they were right. So now it's dead. You guys got what you wished for. You wanted it to be over. It's over. It's gone. It's not there anymore. And now I don't know what we're going to do,&quot; Bobbi stated.Also read: Drake and Bobbi Althoff's feud explained as podcaster says she will consider unblocking rapper from her comments&quot;I will miss doing this podcast&quot;: Bobbi Althoff reflects on ending her podcastFurthermore, in the farewell video, Bobbi Althoff acknowledged that she would miss the podcast, particularly the income it generated.&quot;I will miss doing this podcast, and I will miss the money this podcast brought me. As you guys know, this podcast started off just with a girl with a dream to make more money, and I knew when I started that it was going to go places. I didn’t know I would fall off as quickly as I did.&quot;She stated that she expected the podcast to continue for a longer time than it did. However, she added that she's proud of her accomplishments and believes that everything happens in life for a reason.&quot;To be honest, I did think this was going to last a bit longer but nevertheless, it last a minute and I am proud of the accomplishments I have and I am pretty sad that it has to end like this but it’s okay.&quot;She further reflected on her journey, stating that she started the podcast in April 2023, and reminisced about her interview with Marco Summers, popularly known as &quot;Funny Marco,&quot; noting that it turned out to be a major success, with the episode currently holding 5.5 million views on YouTube.Bobbi Althoff explained that her interview with Marco was set up after a viewer named Jess commented, suggesting she should interview him.&quot;I hadn't heard of him before, but I reached out to him and he did it. And that interview turned into the biggest interview ever. And that interview led me to my biggest interview that really brought me into the podcasting game.&quot;Bobbi Althoff further reviewed her viral moments from interviews with other celebrities, including Drake, Offset, Shaquille O'Neal, and others.