Has Bobbi Althoff ever "hooked up" with Drake? Details of their viral Really Good Podcast episode explored as Althoff arranges podcast's "funeral"

American podcaster and influencer Bobbi Althoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has bid farewell to The Really Good Podcast. The 28-year-old content creator debuted her popular podcast in 2023.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, Bobbi Althoff took to her YouTube channel and shared her latest episode titled: This is the last episode. In the video, the comedian and content creator was dressed in a black, funeral-like dress paired with dark glasses. She kicked off her video with an announcement:

“All right, guys. Um, I don't really think there's any good way to say this. But this is the last episode of The Really Good Podcast. Feel like I should take my glasses off to say it, too. This is the last episode of The Really Good Podcast, and it has been a dream. Every second of it. It's been two and a half years. So, today we're going to put on a little funeral for it.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bobbi Althoff has interviewed famous personalities such as Drake, Scarlett Johansson, Offset, Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charlie Puth, among others. Notably, her podcast interview with Canadian rapper and singer Drake went viral, putting her in the spotlight.

While the rumors of an affair surrounding her and the God’s Plan rapper emerged, Althoff, as per Rap Up, dismissed them in a private exchange with Barstool Sports’ owner Dave Portnoy. The news outlet noted that on August 16, 2023, she publicly dismissed rumors about her supposed relationship with Drake.

When Dave Portnoy stated, “My girlfriend says you hooked up with the rapper and got divorced." "I am saying that is not true,” Bobbi Althoff replied.

“I am not commenting publicly, but off the record, you’re right. That is not true.”

How did Bobbi Althoff meet Drake?

Bobbi reportedly interviewed Drake on The Really Good Podcast after the rapper liked one of her videos and followed her on Instagram. She DM’d him to ask if he would join the podcast, and within two days, Althoff went to Memphis to record an episode with the IDGAF rapper.

According to Deadline, Bobbi Althoff interviewed Drake while the two sat in a bed. The episode, which reportedly premiered in July 2023, was deleted from her YouTube channel and The Really Good Podcast. As the episode racked up one billion views with three hundred million likes, the internet was baffled and questioned how she landed the interview with the Toronto rapper.

After the clips from her interview with Drake went viral on social media, In Touch on September 12, 2023 article noted that all traces of the podcast disappeared from Bobbi’s account and Spotify on August 14, 2023. The duo were also reported to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to USA Today, The Really Good Podcast generated several viral moments on social media. Bobbi Althoff’s podcast also topped podcast charts, and she received an iHeart Podcast Award in 2024 in the Best Emerging Podcast category.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Althoff launched her podcast after establishing herself on TikTok in 2021. She is also working on a new TV comedy series that she will produce, write, and star in.

