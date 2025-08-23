Adin Ross claims Drake has offered to fight Kick CEO Ed Craven at Brand Risk Boxing "for free"

Streamer Adin Ross recently talked about the feud between hip-hop artist Aubrey &quot;Drake&quot; Graham and Kick's founders Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani. Ross recently conducted the ninth edition of his viral influencer boxing series, Brand Risk, on August 22, 2025. At the event, the streamer revealed that Drake is open to stepping into the ring against Craven to settle their differences.While at the commentators' panel, Adin Ross read out messages from Drake, where the latter seemed ready to fight on the next Brand Risk card &quot;for free.&quot; The rapper also discussed the prospect of him and Ross going up against Craven and Tehrani, respectively.&quot;Drizzy Drake said, 'Adin, I will fight on Brand Risk for free, on my life I'll fight for free. I want to fight Eddie, and you fight Bijan.' So, Eddie and Bijan, it'll be a great event, and we can do something to do with charity. Let's do it! Let's give the fans what they want. We can get Drake to fight for free on Brand Risk, and he fights Eddie, and I can fight Bijan. I say we run it.&quot;In the days leading up to Brand Risk 009, Drake was seen entering Kick streamer TrainwrecksTV's chatbox and sending shots at the platform's founders. This feud seemingly stemmed from Craven and Tehrani creating problems with the rapper's record label, October's Very Own (OVO).Following a series of text message exchanges with the rapper, Adin Ross revealed that Drake would not be &quot;doing any more streams (on Kick), unless it's for Brand Risk.&quot; A day later, on August 20, Drake's Kick channel was deleted.&quot;I'll fight these guys in Walmart&quot;: Adin Ross calls Drake during the Brand Risk eventDrake's intentions with regard to Kick's founders were further clarified after Adin Ross called him on his phone.During the call, Drake mentioned that the fight doesn't necessarily need to take place in a professional setting, and that he'd be willing to take on Craven &quot;in Walmart&quot;:&quot;Listen, how about this, you fight Eddie, I'll fight Bijan... ('I'll fight these guys in Walmart, brother, let me know, I'm here,' said Graham).&quot;&quot;Sh*t is sickening&quot;: Drake speaks on Jean Pormanove's recent deathOn August 18, 2025, streamer Jean Pormanove tragically passed away during an endurance-style streaming marathon on Kick. Amidst his death, claims were leveled against Pormanove's co-streamers, especially Naruto and Safine, who allegedly caused Pormanove physical and emotional stress.Drake responded to news of the streamer's demise on Instagram, criticizing Kick for allowing such content to air:&quot;Sh*t is sickening, and how is this allowed as entertainment?&quot;Notably, Ross announced that he and Drake will cover the funeral expenses of the French streamer, describing it as &quot;the least we can do.&quot;On August 20, Adin Ross mentioned that Kick is being &quot;heavily investigated&quot; by government authorities following Pormanove's on-stream death.