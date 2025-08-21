Drake's feud with Kick co-founders: Timeline of events

Hip-hop artist &quot;Drake&quot; Graham has been affiliated with the streaming platform Kick since 2022, where he primarily streamed his gambling escapades on Stake, an online casino that financially backs Kick. Now, nearly three years later, the rapper seems to have had a falling out with the platform's founders, Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani.Drake's history on Kick involves collaborations with major players in the streaming industry, including Adin Ross, TrainwrecksTV, xQc, and more. His streams have generated viral clips and millions of views.Most recently, on August 11, he and Adin Ross teamed up in collaboration with xQc and TrainwrecksTV to play slots and roulette on Stake. Ed Craven also made an appearance, watching the rest take their chances in what seemed to be a light-hearted setting.Just ten days later, Graham entered TrainwrecksTV's chat, sending shots at the platform's founders. This article will look into the events that transpired in chronological order.August 18, 2025: Drake speaks in TrainwrecksTV's chatboxOn August 18, the rapper made a surprise visit to Train's community, sending messages in his chatbox.One particular message displayed three Ed Craven emotes with an arrow pointing to them alongside the word &quot;snake.&quot; Another message expressed Drake's involvement in the platform's growth and how the platform's founders are reportedly disregarding his contributions:&quot;If Stake is the warriors...I am Steph Curry...we win CHIPS for the last how many years the owners get rich af and make us run su*cides after practice still, eat granola bars for meals, and take the Greyhound bus to games...F**KING GOOFINOS.&quot;Moreover, he suggested that the reason behind this conflict was due to the founders creating problems with Graham's record label and collective, October's Very Own (OVO):&quot;F**k them...they want smoke with ovo so its uppppppp...MAX them and have a great stream...&quot;Train, who was instrumental in the platform's initial growth, agreed with the rapper, especially with his claims on the founders having a &quot;memory misplacement&quot;:&quot;The memory misplace is definitely there... I still can't figure out if it's a strategic move that's used, because if they were to fully admit everything I did, they'd also be fully giving me all the leverage, which would make me ask for a lot more, so I don't know if it's a strategic misplace or if it's a genuine one. It seems like a genuine delusional one.&quot;August 19, 2025: Adin Ross addresses Drake's situation with KickFollowing the drama in Train's chat, Adin Ross reached out to the rapper, asking if he'd be streaming on Kick ever again. Graham responded, saying that he would be dissociating himself from the platform and would only make appearances for events related to Ross, like Brand Risk:&quot;...he's like, yo, bro. I'm not doing any more streams, unless its for, like, Brand Risk. Like, he mentioned, like, for me, or some sh** like that. He's like, I'm not doing any more of those streams, though. Like, I'm good. So, now I'm over here panicking. I'm like, yo, bro, what the f**k. What the f**k is going on here, dude?&quot;Drake and Adin have collaborated multiple times on stream. Notably, in December 2024, the rapper hosted the &quot;Drizzmas Giveaway,&quot; featuring big prizes such as luxury cars, $250K checks, vacations, and concert tickets.August 20, 2025: Drake's Kick account gets deletedFearBuck @FearedBuckLINKDrake’s Kick channel has been deleted, leading fans to believe he has officially left the platform 👀The nail in the coffin struck on August 20, when Drake's official Kick channel displayed a 404 message, indicating that his channel had been deleted. Before the deletion, Graham had over 362,000 followers, averaging nearly 27,000 viewers per stream.It is unclear whether this move stems from the rapper's or Kick's end, and as of writing, neither party has released a statement regarding the situation.