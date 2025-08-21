Drake's official Kick allegedly deleted amid feud with platform's co-founders, Adin Ross reacts

Hip-hop artist Drake has seemingly cut ties with Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, founders of the online casino Stake, which financially backs Kick, a prominent streaming service. His account being deleted from the streaming platform seems to be an indicator of this dissociation. Since 2022, the rapper has made Kick his premier streaming platform, collaborating with the likes of Adin Ross, xQc, and others.However, as of this writing, Drake's official Kick channel displays a 404 error message when opened.On August 19, 2025, Adin Ross touched on Drake's feud with the platform's founders and mentioned that the rapper wouldn't be streaming on Kick anymore unless it's for events related to Ross (like Brand Risk):&quot;...he's like, yo, bro. I'm not doing any more streams, unless its for, like, Brand Risk. Like, he mentioned, like, for me, or some sh** like that. He's like, I'm not doing any more of those streams, though. Like, I'm good.&quot;A day before this incident, another popular streamer on the platform, TrainwrecksTV, saw the rapper enter his chat and send shots at Craven and Tehrani:&quot;If Stake is the warriors...I am Steph Curry...we win CHIPS for the last how many years the owners get rich af and make us run su*cides after practice still, eat granola bars for meals, and take the Greyhound bus to games...F**KING GOOFINOS.&quot;&quot;The memory misplace is definitely there&quot;: TrainwrecksTV seemingly agrees with Drake amidst the rapper's dissociation with KickOn December 6, 2022, TrainwrecksTV officially announced Kick, a new streaming platform, with himself joining as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive broadcaster. Since then, he has continued to promote the platform and currently has over 436,000 followers on it.He has also been on multiple broadcasts with Drake, where the two primarily gambled on Stake. On August 18, 2025, when the rapper sent a flurry of messages in Train's chatbox, the latter pointed out a particular message about 'memory misplacement' and concurred, saying:&quot;What's goin' on, bro, what hapened? 'The good old memory misplace,' that's correct... Believe me, however you feel, I feel too.&quot;He then went on to talk about how he had put his &quot;life&quot; into making Kick a successful platform and how, now, nearly three years later, Craven and Tehrani have 'misplaced' their memories of Kick's beginnings:&quot;The memory misplace is definitely there... I still can't figure out if it's a strategic move that's used, because if they were to fully admit evrything I did, they'd also be fully giving me all the leverage, which would make me ask for a lot more, so I don;t know if it's a strategic misplace or if it's a genuine one. It seems like a genuine delusional one.&quot;In other news, France has initiated a judicial inquiry into Kick over the alleged prolonged mistreatment of Jean Pormanove that supposedly led to his death.