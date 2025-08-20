"Humiliated and mistreated for months": France launches judicial investigation into Kick following Jean Pormanove's death  

Clara Chappaz, France's Deputy Minister in Charge of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, has announced a judicial investigation into Kick in the wake of Jean Pormanove's death. For those unaware, Jean Pormanove, whose real name was Raphaël Graven, was found dead at his home in Contes on August 18, 2025.According to BFMTV, the content creator was a part of a marathon livestream on Kick during which he allegedly went through &quot;ten days and nights of torture,&quot; which included extreme physical violence, sleep deprivation, and the consumption of toxic products.In light of Pormanove's death, the alleged actions of Kick streamers Owen &quot;Naruto&quot; Cenazandotti and Safine Hamadi have gone viral.In a series of videos from their Kick livestream posted on X, Naruto and Safine were seen putting the deceased 46-year-old through extreme challenges, often leaving him sleep-deprived, and throwing water in Pormanove's face. Additionally, in a video posted by X user @GueshCtrl, the co-streamers appeared to attempt to strangle Pormanove.On August 19, 2025, Clara Chappaz issued a statement on X, stating that Jean Pormanove had been &quot;humiliated and mistreated for months&quot; on the Kick platform. She then announced a judicial investigation into the case, writing (Note: The following X post has been translated from French to English using Grok):&quot;The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he endured are an absolute horror. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform. A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos. I have also contacted the platform's management to obtain explanations. The responsibility of online platforms regarding the dissemination of illicit content is not optional: it is the law. This type of failure can lead to the worst and has no place in France, Europe, or anywhere else.&quot;What has Jean Pormanove's co-streamer, Naruto, said about his death?On August 18, 2025, Naruto posted an Instagram Story following Jean Pormanove's death. Describing the latter as his &quot;brother, sidekick, and partner,&quot; Naruto pleaded with the online community to &quot;respect&quot; the departed's memory, telling them not to share the video of his &quot;last breath in his sleep&quot; on social media.Naruto added:&quot;I've always dreaded the day I'd have to write these words. Sadly, last night, JP (Raphaël Graven) left us. My brother, my sidekick, my partner, six years side by side, never letting go. I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly. I ask you all to respect his memory and not share the video of his last breath in his sleep. For his family and for us, his second family, Lelokal. Rest in peace, my brother.&quot;As of this writing, Kick has not responded to the opening of a judicial investigation into Pormanove's death.