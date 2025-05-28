Kick describes Kai Cenat's "real job" as a school bus driver

Kick, the Stake.com-backed livestreaming platform, has garnered attention on social media after sharing a series of posts regarding streamers having a "real job." On May 28, 2025, Kick shared a thread on X, featuring AI-generated imagery of prominent content creators including Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, and others.
Describing xQc's "real job" as a call center agent, the livestreaming platform posted:
"xQc - Call Center Agent. Talks 500 words per minute. Solves your issue before you even finish explaining it. Customer is still confused but satisfied. Cranks 15 hour work days on a steady diet of Red Bull and frozen Taquitos."
Kick then portrayed Adin Ross as a TSA agent, who "always brags about the time he 'secured' Playboi Carti's bag":
"Adin Ross - TSA Agent. Got hired because he passed the background check by accident. Has been 'randomly selected' for drug testing four times… still employed. Once let a dude keep a pocket knife because “he looked chill.” Always brags about the time he “secured” Playboi Carti’s bag."
The livestreaming platform also mentioned Kai Cenat as a school bus driver who "pulls up to the stop blasting SZA at 7 am."
"Kai Cenat - School Bus Driver. Pulls up to the stop blasting SZA at 7am. Somehow louder than the bus. Daps up each student as they get on the bus and has a nickname for all of them. You have about 2 seconds to sit after you enter the bus before it takes off. He arrives late but somehow you get to school early?"
Netizens had a lot to say about Kick's recent social media post.
"Streaming IS a real job!" X user @DubbyEnergy wrote
"🤣🤣 okay, this definitely made me laugh." X user @ForeverEsoteric said
"ai slop. so talented." X user @MayoAndBread remarked
"You have streamers up there who don’t even stream on your platform 🤣🤣🤣. Show some appreciation and put up streamers that support your streaming service" X user @Thathawaiinguy commented.
Kick describes Asmongold's "real job" as a Wendy's crew member, while showing IShowSpeed as a middle school PE teacher
In addition to xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat, Kick described Zack "Asmongold" as a Wendy's employee. While referring to the Just Chatting streamer as a "seasoned raid leader," the platform said:
"Asmongold - Wendy’s Crew Member. Clocked in 7 minutes late, but knows the whole menu better than corporate. No hairnet. Runs the fryer and the front counter like a seasoned raid leader.
The platform additionally depicted Darren "IShowSpeed" as a middle school PE teacher who "got written up for barking at a seventh grader":
"IShowSpeed - Middle School PE Teacher. A light warm up for the class consists of a 15 mph “jog” on the treadmill. Sometimes skips PE all together to educate the class with 1 hour documentaries on Cristiano Ronaldo. Once got written up for barking at a 7th grader who forgot their gym shoes."
In other news, Kick streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" went viral on May 22, 2025, after he came out as a furry.