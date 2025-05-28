Kick describes Kai Cenat's "real job" as a school bus driver

Kick, the Stake.com-backed livestreaming platform, has garnered attention on social media after sharing a series of posts regarding streamers having a "real job." On May 28, 2025, Kick shared a thread on X, featuring AI-generated imagery of prominent content creators including Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, and others.

Ad

Describing xQc's "real job" as a call center agent, the livestreaming platform posted:

"xQc - Call Center Agent. Talks 500 words per minute. Solves your issue before you even finish explaining it. Customer is still confused but satisfied. Cranks 15 hour work days on a steady diet of Red Bull and frozen Taquitos."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kick then portrayed Adin Ross as a TSA agent, who "always brags about the time he 'secured' Playboi Carti's bag":

"Adin Ross - TSA Agent. Got hired because he passed the background check by accident. Has been 'randomly selected' for drug testing four times… still employed. Once let a dude keep a pocket knife because “he looked chill.” Always brags about the time he “secured” Playboi Carti’s bag."

Ad

The livestreaming platform also mentioned Kai Cenat as a school bus driver who "pulls up to the stop blasting SZA at 7 am."

"Kai Cenat - School Bus Driver. Pulls up to the stop blasting SZA at 7am. Somehow louder than the bus. Daps up each student as they get on the bus and has a nickname for all of them. You have about 2 seconds to sit after you enter the bus before it takes off. He arrives late but somehow you get to school early?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens had a lot to say about Kick's recent social media post.

"Streaming IS a real job!" X user @DubbyEnergy wrote

"🤣🤣 okay, this definitely made me laugh." X user @ForeverEsoteric said

"You have streamers up there who don’t even stream on your platform 🤣🤣🤣. Show some appreciation and put up streamers that support your streaming service" X user @Thathawaiinguy commented.

Ad

Kick describes Asmongold's "real job" as a Wendy's crew member, while showing IShowSpeed as a middle school PE teacher

In addition to xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat, Kick described Zack "Asmongold" as a Wendy's employee. While referring to the Just Chatting streamer as a "seasoned raid leader," the platform said:

"Asmongold - Wendy’s Crew Member. Clocked in 7 minutes late, but knows the whole menu better than corporate. No hairnet. Runs the fryer and the front counter like a seasoned raid leader.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The platform additionally depicted Darren "IShowSpeed" as a middle school PE teacher who "got written up for barking at a seventh grader":

"IShowSpeed - Middle School PE Teacher. A light warm up for the class consists of a 15 mph “jog” on the treadmill. Sometimes skips PE all together to educate the class with 1 hour documentaries on Cristiano Ronaldo. Once got written up for barking at a 7th grader who forgot their gym shoes."

Ad

In other news, Kick streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" went viral on May 22, 2025, after he came out as a furry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More