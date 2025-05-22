"Lost a bet or something?": Fans react as Kick streamer LosPollosTV comes out as furry

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 22, 2025 10:38 GMT
Kick streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" has gone viral on social media after coming out as furry. On May 21, 2025, the content creator took to X to open up about his "years of living a double life," asking his fanbase and the online community to "accept his true form."

Describing his fursona (the persona and the name of an individual who identifies as a furry) as "Professor CuddleBiscuits," LosPollosTV wrote:

"I am a furry. I never thought today would come. After all of these years living a double life I finally feel like I can tell you guys about how I’ve been living when the camera shuts off. This is who I am. I hope you’ll accept my true form. Love, Professor CuddleBiscuits."
The streamer's update garnered over 1.4 million impressions and 18,000 likes, eliciting reactions from more than 665 netizens. X user @NewYork325 expressed skepticism at LosPollosTV coming out as a furry, wondering if he had "lost a bet or something":

"Lost a bet or something? Sub goal maybe? Surely" X user @NewYork325 commented.

The content creator's father responded to the post, writing:

So proud of you! Don’t ever be afraid to be who you are!" Kick streamer's father @LouStandUP1 wrote.
LosPollosTV responded:

"Thank you for buying me my first set of paws!" LosPollosTV's response to his father.

Several more netizens shared their thoughts.

"We love you CuddleBiscuits, live your truth" X user @NickTheBullsFan posted.
"Suit goes hard no kappa" X user @HunterWhiz tweeted.
"I just followed this guy a week ago when he was opening card packs. lol Well, not into furries, but I dont care what an adult does on his free time. As long as he ain't out attacking people on moral grounds, I dont really care." X user @LordFrz remarked.
"Los this isn’t real life right now wtf" X user @usaslimeagain replied.
LosPollosTV and his father recently made headlines after calling Kai Cenat's Streamer University a "scam"

On May 11, 2025, a 45-second video surfaced on X in which LosPollosTV's father referred to Kai Cenat's Streamer University event as a "money grab." He said:

"That's a money grab. I love it! That's a f**king money grab! You know what that is? That's like these idiots that take f**king stand-up comedy classes. You ever see that f**king scam? Holy s**t, I love it, dude! I love it! It's a f**king money grab! It's a f**king scam!"
Kai Cenat eventually responded to LosPollosTV's father's comments about Streamer University, saying that the latter's remarks left his heart broken. Furthermore, the Twitch star chastised Louis' parent for "not doing research" on the upcoming event.

