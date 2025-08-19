Adin Ross claims Drake will not stream on Kick after feuding with platform's co-founders

Kick streamer Adin Ross stated in a recent broadcast that hip-hop star Drake will not be hosting any more broadcasts on the platform. Ross claimed that Drake himself told him the same during a conversation regarding the Canadian rap star's recent rant about the co-founders of the platform, Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani.While reviewing the remarks left by Drake during Kick co-owner Tyler &quot;TrainwrecksTV's&quot; broadcast, Adin Ross shared how he felt when he saw the entire drama go down, and his subsequent conversation with Drake about the same during his own broadcast on August 19, 2025:&quot;Okay, at first, everyone's like, yo, bro, are they trolling? Like, what the f**k is going on? So, I hit drake. I hit him, and I was checking up on him, like, yo, bro, what the f**k is going on... I was going to, like, follow up to do another stream, because, I obviously want another stream. We absolutely got f**king shredded on that last stream. So, I was like, what the f**k?&quot;Adin Ross then claimed Drake told him that he would not appear on Kick broadcasts any longer unless it was for Adin Ross's boxing promotion company, Brand Risk Promotions. Stating that Drake's statements left him panicking, Adin Ross continued:&quot;And, he's like, yo, bro. I'm not doing any more streams, unless its for, like, Brand Risk. Like, he mentioned, like, for me, or some sh** like that. He's like, I'm not doing any more of those streams, though. Like, I'm good. So, now I'm over here panicking. I'm like, yo, bro, what the f**k. What the f**k is going on here, dude?&quot;What did Drake say about Kick's co-founders?Drake is known to have been a partner with Stake, the crypto gambling platform co-founded by Kick co-founders Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, since 2022. The rapper has hosted various broadcasts on Kick, showcasing himself gambling on Stake.However, relations between the Stake co-founders and Drake seem to have soured in recent days. As per a screenshot of the messages sent in by Drake during TrainwrecksTV's Kick broadcast on August 18, 2025, the Canadian rapper could be seen calling Ed Craven a &quot;snake,&quot; while cussing him and Bijan Tehrani out.Furthermore, Drake claimed that the two entrepreneurs wanted &quot;smoke&quot; with OVO (October's Very Own) Sound, a record label co-founded by him. He claimed that the two had also treated him like &quot;sh**&quot; despite him promoting the platform. As per the screenshot, Drake wrote:&quot;Eddie been dissing the owls f**k Eddie... F**k this goof... W's for my brother TRAIN tonight... They want smoke with ovo so its uppppppp...MAX them and have a great stream... We built this sh**... And they treat us like sh** still.&quot;It has not been made clear exactly what transpired between the two parties, which caused Drake to lash out against the two Kick co-founders during TrainwrecksTV's broadcast.In other news, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently announced that he will be doing a tour of the United States, with the entire experience being streamed in the form of a non-stop 24/7 broadcast for over a month straight.