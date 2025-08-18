IShowSpeed's non stop IRL United States tour: Date, time, livestream link, and other details revealed

YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; has announced he will be hosting an In Real Life (IRL) travel tour visiting various regions of the United States. However, as compared to the previous ones, this tour will have a unique twist. As announced in an X post on August 18, 2025, IShowSpeed will be conducting the tour in the form of a non-stop streaming marathon. In other words, he will be streaming live for twenty-four hours every day for 35 days straight without any break in between. Further, the tour will be broadcast live simultaneously on Twitch and YouTube. The link for his scheduled YouTube broadcast for the tour can be found here.The post was accompanied by a trailer video, which depicted the streaming star partaking in several activities, like fishing, arm-wrestling, and even working as a farmhand surrounded by bulls. The trailer ended with a revelation of the date and time the tour will begin, which is 12 pm EST on August 28, 2025.As part of the tour, IShowSpeed will be visiting the following states:ArizonaCaliforniaColoradoDistrict of ColumbiaFloridaGeorgiaIdahoIllinoisKansasKentuckyLouisianaMassachusettsMichiganNorth CarolinaNew MexicoNevadaNew YorkOhioOregonPennsylvaniaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasWashingtonWyomingIn his X post, IShowSpeed wrote:&quot;THE USA TOUR SPEED DOES AMERICA 24/7 MARATHON 35 DAYS NONSTOP LIVE 8/28 12pm est&quot;MrBeast reacts to IShowSpeed's US tour announcementIShowSpeed and YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; have collaborated before, with the former appearing alongside YouTuber and PRIME Hydration promoter Olajide &quot;KSI&quot; for MrBeast's $100,000 WIPEOUT challenge in June 2024. IShowSpeed ended up winning the challenge and decided to donate $50,000 of the prize money to Palestine Relief.Now, MrBeast has responded to IShowSpeed's post, hinting that he may be up for yet another collaboration. Stating that he may have a surprise planned for the streamer if he ends up traveling to North Carolina as part of his tour, MrBeast wrote:&quot;When you get to North Carolina I’ll have something fun for you ;)&quot;In other news, Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; recently responded to the critique he was receiving on X after raising $12 million for his TeamWater charitable project through a collaborative Kick broadcast with Adin Ross and Felix &quot;xQc.&quot; The project has raised over $30 million through donations.