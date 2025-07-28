“50 years? Why not now?” - MrBeast responds after IShowSpeed expresses desire to buy football club with him in future 

YouTubers MrBeast and IShowSpeed had an interaction on X (formerly Twitter) over owning a share of a Major League Soccer team. IShowSpeed remarked that he could co-own a side with MrBeast in 50 years, and the latter replied to the thought.IShowSpeed said (via 433):&quot;Me and Mr. Beast can invest in one of these MLS teams 50 years from now.&quot;Mr. Beast responded with:&quot;50 years? @ishowspeedsui why not now?&quot;IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., has shot to fame over the past few years on social media. His extravagant reactions and quirks have seen him become one of the most popular faces on the internet. He has also had live streams with the likes of Paul Pogba and Rafael Leao, among others.MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, also enjoys massive popularity across various social media platforms, especially YouTube. With over 400 million subscribers on the platform, his vast audience has made him one of the most noticeable influencers today.Social media star IShowSpeed questions Paul Pogba about star winger's move to BarcelonaRashford is currently on loan at Barcelona.Content creator IShowSpeed, on a livestream recently, asked for Paul Pogba's opinion on Marcus Rashford's move to Barcelona. The French midfielder replied that he was happy for the winger but was unsure of Manchester United's future.Streaming on his YouTube channel, the interaction went as such (via Free Press Journal):“How do you feel about Rashford going to Barcelona?” Speed asked.&quot;That's crazy, I'm happy for him (Rashford) because they (United) took his number. Manchester United are losing a great player. Unlucky for them. It's great for Barcelona to be honest. I'm not even talking about United, because they've bought a few new players and the new manager wants to do his thing I guess,&quot; Pogba replied.The 27-year-old's future at Old Trafford was thrown into question after his reported fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim. He spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.Barcelona eventually decided to take him on loan for the year, with the deal also including a buy option for €30 million at the end of the season. While the trio of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were lethal up front for La Blaugrana last season, the addition of the English winger could be a great move for them.He could provide them some much-needed cover as both Yamal and Raphinha played over 50 games each for the side last season.