  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Adin Ross' Brand Risk 009: Date, time, livestream link, boxers, and more

Adin Ross' Brand Risk 009: Date, time, livestream link, boxers, and more

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:42 GMT
Brand Risk Promotions 009: Date, time, livestream link, boxers, and more
Everything you need to know about Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions 009 event (Image via x.com/BrandRiskPromo)

Brand Risk Promotions, owned by Kick streamer Adin Ross, has officially announced the ninth installment of its influencer boxing series. On August 11, 2025, Brand Risk Promotions took to X to announce that Brand Risk 009 will premiere on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CST. Those in other timezones will be able to tune in on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 12:00 AM GMT / 1:00 AM BST / 5:30 AM IST / 9:00 AM JST.

Ad

As usual, the event will be broadcast live on Adin Ross' official Kick channel.

This time, 22 influencers, content creators, and boxers will face off in the ring, with Melt vs Raud as the main event. The complete roster of Brand Risk 009 is as follows:

  • Melt vs Raud (Main Event)
  • Scam Likey vs Hood Meals
  • Smiley vs Meatball
  • Lalo vs Compa Jay
  • Supah Hot Fire vs Ant
  • Chibu vs Big Sam
  • OJ Rosé vs USA Saiyan
  • Baki vs Kristina Santa
  • Jeremy Smith vs Big ZO
  • JustxSnagz vs Prbeenstone
  • Trey Living vs Razztok
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Which fighters are getting featured once again in Brand Risk 009?

The previous Brand Risk Promotion boxing event was held on June 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. It saw Charleston White facing off against Kodiyakredd (the Island Boy twin) in the main event, with the former emerging victorious.

Several fighters from the upcoming Brand Risk 009 competed in the previous leg, including Scam Likely, Chibu, Compa Jay, Melt, Kristina Santa, and Ant.

Ad

For those interested, here's the list of content creators who fought in Brand Risk 008:

  • Charleston White vs. Kodiyakredd
  • Scam Likely vs. Supah Hot Fire
  • Julian Newman vs. Gio Wise
  • Supreme Patty vs. Florida Jhit
  • Chibu vs. Compa Jay
  • Melt vs. Geologyshi
  • Kristina Santa vs. Tillyktv
  • Ant vs. Glitzy
  • Xevopat vs. Smooth45groove

Has there been any controversy involving Adin Ross' boxing event?

On May 16, 2025, Adin Ross hosted Brand Risk 007 in Miami, Florida. While the event itself concluded without a hitch, things took a turn for the worse at the end when Antonio Brown became involved in an altercation that resulted in him allegedly firing gunshots in self-defense.

Ad

Several videos from the event went viral, one of which showed the former NFL star being escorted by police.

Following his temporary detention, Brown appeared on Adin Ross' Just Chatting livestream, during which he claimed that he "blacked out" when he ended up "slamming and kicking" one of the individuals during the altercation.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications