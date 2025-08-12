Adin Ross' Brand Risk 009: Date, time, livestream link, boxers, and more

Brand Risk Promotions, owned by Kick streamer Adin Ross, has officially announced the ninth installment of its influencer boxing series. On August 11, 2025, Brand Risk Promotions took to X to announce that Brand Risk 009 will premiere on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CST. Those in other timezones will be able to tune in on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 12:00 AM GMT / 1:00 AM BST / 5:30 AM IST / 9:00 AM JST.As usual, the event will be broadcast live on Adin Ross' official Kick channel.This time, 22 influencers, content creators, and boxers will face off in the ring, with Melt vs Raud as the main event. The complete roster of Brand Risk 009 is as follows:Melt vs Raud (Main Event)Scam Likey vs Hood MealsSmiley vs MeatballLalo vs Compa JaySupah Hot Fire vs AntChibu vs Big SamOJ Rosé vs USA SaiyanBaki vs Kristina SantaJeremy Smith vs Big ZOJustxSnagz vs PrbeenstoneTrey Living vs RazztokWhich fighters are getting featured once again in Brand Risk 009?The previous Brand Risk Promotion boxing event was held on June 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. It saw Charleston White facing off against Kodiyakredd (the Island Boy twin) in the main event, with the former emerging victorious.Several fighters from the upcoming Brand Risk 009 competed in the previous leg, including Scam Likely, Chibu, Compa Jay, Melt, Kristina Santa, and Ant.For those interested, here's the list of content creators who fought in Brand Risk 008:Charleston White vs. KodiyakreddScam Likely vs. Supah Hot FireJulian Newman vs. Gio WiseSupreme Patty vs. Florida JhitChibu vs. Compa JayMelt vs. GeologyshiKristina Santa vs. TillyktvAnt vs. GlitzyXevopat vs. Smooth45grooveHas there been any controversy involving Adin Ross' boxing event?On May 16, 2025, Adin Ross hosted Brand Risk 007 in Miami, Florida. While the event itself concluded without a hitch, things took a turn for the worse at the end when Antonio Brown became involved in an altercation that resulted in him allegedly firing gunshots in self-defense.Several videos from the event went viral, one of which showed the former NFL star being escorted by police.Following his temporary detention, Brown appeared on Adin Ross' Just Chatting livestream, during which he claimed that he &quot;blacked out&quot; when he ended up &quot;slamming and kicking&quot; one of the individuals during the altercation.