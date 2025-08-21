  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Governments are getting involved": Adin Ross claims Kick is being "heavily investigated" following Jean Pormanove's death on livestream

"Governments are getting involved": Adin Ross claims Kick is being "heavily investigated" following Jean Pormanove's death on livestream

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:51 GMT
&quot;Governments are getting involved&quot;: Adin Ross claims Kick is being &quot;heavily investigated&quot; following Jean Pormanove
Adin Ross claims Kick is being "heavily investigated (Image via @JeanPormanove and @adinross/X)

Adin Ross has claimed that Kick is being "heavily investigated" and that "governments are getting involved" following Jean Pormanove's death on a livestream. For those unaware, Jean Pormanove was a 46-year-old French streamer who died on August 18, 2025, while reportedly participating in a "ten days of torture" livestream, during which he was supposedly subjected to extreme physical violence, consumption of toxic material, and sleep deprivation.

Ad

On August 20, 2025, Adin Ross commented on the Frenchman's death on livestream, describing it as a "f**ked up and heartbreaking" situation:

"This is horrible. Okay? This is... I could say words that wouldn't even make up for how bad this situation is. This is sucked a f**ked up situation. It's such a f**ked up thing to happen, and it's heartbreaking, bro. It's heartbreaking. The more I look into it, the more I see about it, and I just think that..."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 24-year-old then claimed that the police and government were getting involved, and that Kick was being "heavily investigated." He elaborated:

"Here's what I know and I can tell you guys - Kick is being heavily investigated. Whoever was streaming that was is being heavily investigated. I know that the police are getting involved. The governments are getting involved. And justice for Jean is what's needed. And it won't even bring his life back."
Ad
Ad

"It's absolutely f**king horrible, and it's very disturbing" - Adin Ross comments on Jean Pormanove's death on 'his' livestreaming platform

Adin Ross continued the conversation, stating that Jean Pormanove's death on 'his' livestreaming platform was "horrible and disturbing." He also spoke on his and Drake's decision to cover the late Kick streamer's funeral expenses:

Ad
"No matter what I say, no matter what is done, no amount of money brings back a life that was a streamer who happened to stream on my platform. Right? On Kick. And it's absolutely f**king horrible, and it's very disturbing. And me and Drake spoke about it, and we want to cover the funeral costs, and like I said, it's just the least that we could do. There's no words, brothers. There are absolutely no f**king words at all, bro. At all. It's disgusting."
Ad

In other news, the French government has announced that it will launch a judicial investigation into Kick following Jean Pormanove's death, after the content creator was "humiliated and mistreated for months" on livestreams.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications