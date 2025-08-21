"Governments are getting involved": Adin Ross claims Kick is being "heavily investigated" following Jean Pormanove's death on livestream

Adin Ross has claimed that Kick is being &quot;heavily investigated&quot; and that &quot;governments are getting involved&quot; following Jean Pormanove's death on a livestream. For those unaware, Jean Pormanove was a 46-year-old French streamer who died on August 18, 2025, while reportedly participating in a &quot;ten days of torture&quot; livestream, during which he was supposedly subjected to extreme physical violence, consumption of toxic material, and sleep deprivation.On August 20, 2025, Adin Ross commented on the Frenchman's death on livestream, describing it as a &quot;f**ked up and heartbreaking&quot; situation:&quot;This is horrible. Okay? This is... I could say words that wouldn't even make up for how bad this situation is. This is sucked a f**ked up situation. It's such a f**ked up thing to happen, and it's heartbreaking, bro. It's heartbreaking. The more I look into it, the more I see about it, and I just think that...&quot;The 24-year-old then claimed that the police and government were getting involved, and that Kick was being &quot;heavily investigated.&quot; He elaborated:&quot;Here's what I know and I can tell you guys - Kick is being heavily investigated. Whoever was streaming that was is being heavily investigated. I know that the police are getting involved. The governments are getting involved. And justice for Jean is what's needed. And it won't even bring his life back.&quot;&quot;It's absolutely f**king horrible, and it's very disturbing&quot; - Adin Ross comments on Jean Pormanove's death on 'his' livestreaming platformAdin Ross continued the conversation, stating that Jean Pormanove's death on 'his' livestreaming platform was &quot;horrible and disturbing.&quot; He also spoke on his and Drake's decision to cover the late Kick streamer's funeral expenses:&quot;No matter what I say, no matter what is done, no amount of money brings back a life that was a streamer who happened to stream on my platform. Right? On Kick. And it's absolutely f**king horrible, and it's very disturbing. And me and Drake spoke about it, and we want to cover the funeral costs, and like I said, it's just the least that we could do. There's no words, brothers. There are absolutely no f**king words at all, bro. At all. It's disgusting.&quot;In other news, the French government has announced that it will launch a judicial investigation into Kick following Jean Pormanove's death, after the content creator was &quot;humiliated and mistreated for months&quot; on livestreams.