“Engaging in an imaginary beef”: Netizens react as Scru Face Jean disses Drake in new song after being mentioned in UMG lawsuit

On August 22, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Scru Face Jean released a new diss track against Drake after being named in the rapper’s amended lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).The Nebraska-based rapper, YouTuber, and commentator released a two-part track and video titled Document 79 on YouTube. The title references one of Drake’s legal filings, which requested all communications between UMG and Scru Face Jean.Netizens have had a mixed reaction to the diss track, with some saying that Scru Face is involved in an &quot;imaginary beef.&quot;Rebellious Scholar @larryemcdanielLINKSmh this dude is cooked. One of the lamest cats on the internet. Engaging in an imaginary beef is lame af✨1 @annumber1fanLINKonly thing he cooked is himselfAlex @truejota21LINKA “response” diss to a n***a who never dissed you is a new low evenFor ScruSome fans, on the other hand, appeared to be appreciative of Scru's new diss track against the God's Plan hitmaker.Dave5oh @Dave5oh1LINKDamn idk how Drake is ever going to recover. He has 24 hrs to respond.HYFR @Chiza67LINKHis best work yet 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥believer. @EarmericanLINKScru has never sounded better than thisMore about the diss trackScru Face's new diss track follows Drake’s claims that Jean and other online content creators participated in a campaign to damage his reputation. Jean has previously dissed the Toronto rapper and DJ Akademiks, but his latest effort focuses squarely on the Toronto superstar’s legal actions. The track includes mocking references to the rapper’s track Family Matters.Scru face jean called the track &quot;more than a diss track&quot; in his Instagram post on August 23, 2025 (Imge via Instagram/@scrufacejean)Scru Face Jean’s Document 79 contributes to the ongoing cycle of diss tracks and commentary surrounding Drake’s feud. Jean’s move fits within hip-hop’s long tradition of addressing disputes through direct lyrical engagement. The reference to specific filings like &quot;Document 79&quot; connects the diss track directly to court records, making it as much a commentary on legal tactics as on music.Drake’s lawsuit against UMGAccording to a HotNewHipHop report from August 19, 2025, Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) specifically names several of the company’s top executives.He accuses them of defamation, harassment, and deceptive business practices, alleging they used “covert tactics” to boost the performance of Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us. The rapper's team argues that the song, which refers to him as a “certified pedophile” and was performed during Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, was designed to damage his reputation.The filing lists numerous executives at UMG and Interscope, along with Roc Nation’s Jesse Collins. The Toronto rapper also included UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.According to HotNewHipHop on August 22, 2025, Scru Face Jean’s inclusion in the filings positioned him as part of this supposed scheme. Drake’s legal team argued that content creators like Jean collaborated with UMG to undermine their client.As for damages, the filing states,“For his deceptive business practices claim, Plaintiff seeks statutory and actual damages in an amount to be determined at trial based on expert opinion and analysis, plus treble damages and attorneys’ fees and costs pursuant to Section 349 of the New York General Business Law, as well as prejudgment and post-judgment interest.”Jean and others named in the lawsuit rejected this claim, calling it baseless. Many of these creators stressed that their coverage included multiple sides of the beef and was independent from the label. The filings sparked frustration among YouTubers and commentators, who viewed the accusations as an attack on their autonomy.Despite the seriousness of the legal case, much of the public reaction continues to focus on the cultural implications. According to HotNewHipHop, fans have debated whether Drake’s legal strategy reflects strength or desperation.According to HotNewHipHop on August 22, 2025, the debate over Drake’s lawsuit shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, anticipation continues for the rapper’s next album, ICEMAN. The project is expected to influence ongoing discussions about his career and cultural standing.