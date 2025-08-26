When did Drake collaborate with Migos? Offset claims the rapper didn’t charge the trio for features and shared royalties equally  

Drake’s collaboration with Migos has resurfaced in discussion following new comments from Offset. During one of the most recent episodes of the Full Send Podcast, released in August 2025, the former group member stated that Drake never charged the band to feature him in any of their songs and ensured that any royalties tied to the collaboration were equally divided.

Ad

“Always showed love. Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that sh*t. Don’t make a hassle, don’t be charging nothing,” Offset commented, recalling how the Canadian rapper supported the group.

Justin @JustinJfrans124 Offset says Drake always showed love to Migos. He never charged for them features and even gave them equal publishing splits. “Always showed love. Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that sh*t. Don't make a hassle, don't be charging nothing.”

Ad

Trending

The partnership between Drake and Migos dates back to 2013, when Drake made an appearance on the official remix of their breakout single Versace, which was initially included on the mixtape Y.R.N. (Young Rich N**gas).

Released June 22, 2013, the remix exposed the Atlanta group on a national level and was largely credited with introducing their flow to the mainstream of hip-hop.

Drake and Migos: A history of collaboration

The relationship between Drake and the trio can be traced to 2013, when Drake performed a remix of the song Versace by the group, a mixtape released in 2013. The song became their biggest single to date and generated a long-term working relationship.

Ad

Global Citizen Live, Los Angeles - Source: Getty

In 2018, the artists reunited on Walk It Talk It, a song on the album Culture II by Migos. The song has been a commercial success, and it has been accompanied by a 70s-style music video.

Ad

The collab continued in 2021 with the song, Having Our Way, which featured on the Culture III album by the group. The song featured the melodic and rhythmic style of Drake and the trio, respectively.

In addition to studio releases, Drake and the trio toured together in the Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour in 2018, performing a set of their joint songs such as Versace and Walk It Talk It. The collaboration was, overall, characterized by mutual support and professional conduct.

Ad

Quavo reflects on his work and partnership with Drake

In one interview published by Complex on January 17, 2019, Quavo mentioned the artistic collaboration between the group and Drake. He detailed how, even when they were not on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour that summer, the group had still worked on new music daily.

"We did 56 show dates. Every day, we made a song. So that’s 56 songs," Quavo said.

Ad

The Pop Radar @epage256 Offset Says Drake’s Loyalty Helped Migos Rise

Ad

He also highlighted his personal relationship with Drake, declaring:

"[Drake's] just my dog man, that’s just my dog. Any time we see him, we make magical moments."

These statements emphasize the continued working relationship between Drake and the group and highlight the consistency of their collaborative efforts during that period.

Stay tuned for more such updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More