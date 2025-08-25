Offset responds to fan’s backhanded compliment on new album Kiari, which seemingly features Cardi B diss following their public fallout

Rapper Offset dropped his third solo album, Kiari, on August 22. In his new album, the Atlanta-based rapper seemingly took a shot at his ex, Cardi B. In the album's final song, Move On, the Migos rapper can be heard saying,&quot;Walkin' right past, I don't know you, you never listen to no fools... You never cook ni***s no food, you just want go out to Nobu... Tellin' me sh*t that you don't do, tellin' me sh*t that you won't do... You f**ked around with the wrong dude, hope your next ni**a be great.&quot;As the album was released on Friday, some netizens shared their opinion about the new album. An internet user on X gave a backhanded compliment to the rapper and wrote,&quot;I hate to say it but offset album is good.&quot;This comment prompted a response from the Kiari artist, who replied,&quot;Why you gotta hate to say it lol.&quot;OFFSET @OffsetYRNLINKwhy you gotta hate to say it lolThe album came a year after Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in 2024. The album consists of 18 tracks. However, the song Move On grabbed the headlines the most.What did Offset say about his album Kiari before its release?Offset appeared on the August 6 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, wherein the rapper said that Kiari would be about his &quot;life situations,&quot; adding that he would be &quot;expressing some feelings.&quot;“The shots, I ain’t doing that. I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.”In another interview with the Associated Press, Offset discussed the album's closer, where he allegedly includes references to his past relationship with Cardi B. The rapper shared with the media outlet that the song is about closing an old chapter and peacefully moving on.“It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with,” the rapper said.Further in the interview, referring to his relationship with the WAP rapper, he said, &quot;It was great while it lasted.&quot; However, he added that it's now a book that is &quot;closed.&quot;More about Offset's new album, Kiari View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKiari is the rapper's third solo album, arriving two years after he released Set It Off in 2023. The album features 18 tracks and includes several collaborative tracks. Here is the complete track list of Kiari:EnemiesPills (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)ProfessionalBack in That Mode (feat. YFN Lucci)Different Species (feat. Gunna)Bodies (Feat. J.I.D.)Love You DownRun It Up (feat. Key Glock)Set It OffFolgersAll of My HoesCaloriesCheckmateBackends (Fasho)Prada Myself (feat. Teezo Touchdown)Never Let Go (feat. John Legend)Favorite Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)Move OnAccording to Billboard, Offset and Cardi B secretly married in September 2017. Cardi B filed for divorce in 2020; however, the two reconciled and got back together. The Bodak Yellow rapper once again filed for divorce in 2024. The two have accused each other of cheating in the relationship.