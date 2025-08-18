“It’s over and done with”- Offset reveals upcoming song 'Move On' is about closing the book on a relationship with Cardi B

Offset has confirmed that his upcoming song Move On, the closing track of his solo album Kiari, addresses the conclusion of his marriage to Cardi B. The album will be released on Friday, August 22, and deals with the continued coverage of his divorce from Cardi B.

During a recent interview with the Associated Press on August 12, 2025, the rapper talked about the final song of the project, Move On.

Regarding the significance of the song, he remarked:

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully, that’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that s**t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with."

He added:

"It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

This marks one of the clearest statements yet made by Offset regarding the termination of their marriage, linking it firmly to his album.

Offset opens up about his past actions

The rapper’s remarks about Move On were followed by further reflection in an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, in mid-August 2025, where he spoke candidly about his role in the breakdown of his marriage to Cardi B. Acknowledging his past behavior, Offset stated:

"I f***ed up, just being real," he expressed. "I got to acknowledge that and get back on the journey. I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen. I had to."

He further mentioned:

"But at first, I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f**k at first. But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best."

HIPHOP CROWN NATION @hiphopcnation Offset admitted to his mistakes and recognized that he messed up his marriage with Cardi B 👀

Another recurring topic of speculation has been his bond with fellow rapper Quavo. The other persistent point of speculation has been his relationship with fellow rapper Quavo. The two were once in Migos, together with the late Takeoff, when the tension and rumors of a divide emerged.

However, in recent years, both of them have publicly stated that they have moved on and buried the previous differences. With the announcement of the upcoming release of Kiari, certain fans are eager to learn whether the album will shed any light on his personal development, as well as on the state of his professional relationships.

A look back at Offset and Cardi B’s relationship

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Offset and Cardi B started dating at the beginning of 2017, becoming one of the most discussed couples in entertainment. They secretly married in 2017, and in 2018 Cardi confirmed it. They had three children together—Kulture (2018), Wave (2021), and a third in 2024.

Their relationship was turbulent, with repeated rumors of Offset’s infidelity and even a brief split in 2018 before reconciling. The ups and downs continued for years.

By 2024, things fell apart. In July, Cardi filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, and Offset responded by seeking joint custody and alimony, drawing major media attention.

Offset’s upcoming album Kiari is set to be released on Friday, August 22, 2025.

