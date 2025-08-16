Cardi B jokes a “gay man lives inside” her, says it explains her knowledge of “glory holes” in viral clip

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, Cardi B recently appeared on the Apple Music livestream, a clip of which has now gone viral.For the unversed, Cardi raps in her latest track, Imaginary Playerz:&quot;Whatever you was gon' pay hеr, you gotta double it/ Gloryhole, b*tches don't know who thеy f*ckin' with&quot;Referring to the same, during the livestream, someone questioned how she knew about the s*xual phrase, &quot;glory holes&quot;. To which Cardi B replied,&quot;I be telling ya, I am a gay man. There is a gay man that lives inside me, a whole gay man.&quot;Imaginary Playerz is a part of Cardi B's Am I the Drama? album. Before the recently released single, Cardi released Outside from the same project on June 20, 2025. While there hasn't been much speculation concerning the lyrics of the latest single, netizens and fans of the rapper suggested that some of the lyrics of Outside targeted her ex-husband, Offset.Cardi B's Imaginary Playerz is a homage to Jay-Z's 1997 trackCardi B's latest track, Imaginary Playerz, dropped on August 15, 2025, and it pays homage to Jay-Z's 1997 song Imaginary Player, which was a part of his sophomore album, just like Cardi's.According to a snippet of her X Spaces session posted by @livebitez on August 14, 2025, Cardi revealed that she had received Jay-Z's approval for the track, stating:“If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder.' But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”Imaginary Playerz is a part of Cardi B's sophomore album Am I the Drama?, the tracklist of which also features her 2021 track Up and her 2020 track WAP. The presence of her two previously released singles on the upcoming album received mixed reviews; however, Cardi was quick to dismiss the same via a tweet on June 25, 2025.Cardi's tweet addressing WAP and UP on her sophomore album (Image via X/ @iamcardib)Clarifying that her tweet serves as the &quot;last and only time&quot; she'll be addressing the presence of WAP and Up on her sophomore album, the rapper wrote:&quot;WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!&quot;Questioning what the backlash was for, Cardi added:&quot;These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!In other news, Cardi B's sophomore album, Am I the Drama? is slated for release on September 19, 2025. It follows the rapper's 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. Am I the Drama?'s release follows a series of events, including Cardi's separation from Offset, the birth of her third child, and her recently confirmed relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.