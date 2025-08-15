"Jay Z cleared the sample for THIS?"- Internet divided as Cardi B drops the music video of her new single 'Imaginary Playerz'

Cardi B teased her new single Imaginary Playerz on August 14 and released it with a music video on August 15. The song samples Jay-Z’s iconic track Imaginary Players from his second album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.Earlier this week, Cardi revealed that the track was approved by Jay-Z himself. In an X Spaces, the rapper said,&quot;If he didn't approve it, I probably wouldn't even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, 'OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,' But I'm glad that I came hard and he loved it.&quot;Many netizens had expressed their take on Hov approving the sample for the track as well as on the latest release. Here are some popular reactions found on social media platforms like X on the matter.szasoomf pt2 @onikascoochiesLINKJay Z cleared the sample for THIS ? 😭Thulani Mathebula 👁👑 @chrisreymond89LINKLove Cardi but this sounds like she’s rapping off beatᵐᵃʳᵉᵉ @theyenvymareeLINKI know jay Z is regretting clearing it nowSeveral netizens liked the track and shared the same on X.Tommy Allen 𐚁 @nattommyallenLINKThe wait was WORTH IT. This album is about to be unlike anything. Poppin charts, and champagne 🍾 😲🍁 @cardiuniverseLINKCARDI YOU ATE SO BADَ @pinksviewLINKTHIS EATS SO GOOOOOOODD YES CARDIAccording to reports by Billboard, the Bodak Yellow rapper first announced this single on Monday, August 11, 2025. A cover art for the same was released in which she could be seen wearing a white fur coat and sitting on the front of a Rolls-Royce of the same color. While announcing the album, the rapper wrote on Instagram,&quot;Just a lil taste of the drama. IMAGINARY PLAYERZ THIS FRIDAY.&quot;Imaginary Playerz is the second single from Cardi B's upcoming studio album, which was a newly released trackCardi B is all set to release her upcoming album, which will also be her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, on September 19, 2025. She had previously revealed that three tracks, Outside, WAP, and Up, were included in the album.Amongst these three, both WAP and Up were released long before she even announced the sophomore album. Outside, meanwhile, was released in June 2025 and is the lead single of the album. Imaginary Playerz has become the second song to be dropped by the rapper, particularly for the upcoming album.It is unclear if she will drop any more singles from the upcoming album before its release date. Outside became quite popular with reaching its place at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topping the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay charts. Cardi B's sophomore album is set to have 23 tracks, out of which four are currently known.Cardi B @iamcardibLINKThis will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’sIn June 2025, Cardi B defended her decision to include her pre-released tracks in her upcoming album. She wrote in a tweet,&quot;This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.”Meanwhile, fans had shown excitement about the new album. A lot of fans seemed to have enjoyed Cardi B's latest release as well. As of now, the music video has gained more than 85K views since it was posted about an hour ago on streaming platforms.