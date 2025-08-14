Is Cardi B left-handed? Rapper celebrates International Lefthanders Day with a video of her signing copies of her sophomore album

A recent video of Cardi B signing copies of her sophomore album using her left hand. The rapper posted the video on X while sharing another tweet by Pop Crave in which they celebrated International Lefthanders Day. The post garnered massive reactions in the comment section as well.Many netizens claimed that the rapper was lying, possibly for clout. Other fans, however, believed her and shared positive remarks on the social media platform.For the unversed, the rapper is left-handed, as revealed in the past. In the year 2019, when Cardi was pregnant, she shared a tweet stating that she hoped her baby would turn out to be left-handed as well, just like her. The tweet read,&quot;I think my baby going to be left handed like me.&quot;Another time when there was a reference to the rapper's left-handedness was during an episode of her 2020 reality show Cardi Tries. In May 2022, Cardi was seen on a tennis court with singer Normani. The two artists received a tennis lesson from popular player Taylor Townsend. At the time, Townsend reportedly adjusted the rapper's posture, considering that she was left-handed.Cardi B is one of the many well-known figures who are left-handed. The list would include some big names such as Justin Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker, Prince William, Angelina Jolie, Ben Stiller, Bill Gates, and many others.Cardi B recently celebrated Taylor Swift's album announcementTaylor Swift had recently announced her upcoming album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on August 12, on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. While fans had been all excited about this release, which is set to happen in October 2025, Cardi B also shared her reaction to this announcement.For the unversed, Cardi B is also set to release her sophomore album, named Am I The Drama?, this September. The rapper posted a hilarious SpongeBob meme, explaining as if she was relieved that she was releasing a few weeks before Taylor's The Life Of A Showgirl. The rapper first quoted the tweet by Taylor in which she announced the release date of the upcoming project. Cardi then shared the meme, which had two parts: the first one included the relieved SpongeBob meme, and the second part was Regina Hall from Scary Movie reacting with excitement.Cardi B reacted to Taylor Swift's upcoming album (Photo via X/@iamcardib)Cardi B's tweet garnered massive attention from netizens. The post amassed more than 1 million views as well as over 28K likes since it was uploaded on social media. Fans, too, have flooded the comment section and shared their take.The sophomore album will come about eight years after the rapper released her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, back in the year 2018. Since then, fans had been excited and had urged the rapper repeatedly to drop the next project. While she had released many singles over the years, the rapper did not drop a studio album until this year.As of now, Cardi B has only opened up about three tracks that would be present on the album. This includes Outside, Up, and WAP. Cardi's upcoming album will be released on September 19, 2025.