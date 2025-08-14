"That is nowhere near big enough" - Fans react to the rumor of Taylor Swift being in talks to perform at the Las Vegas Sphere

On Tuesday, August 12, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on Travis Kelce's podcast. Meanwhile, a source told The US Sun that the pop singer was considering venues to perform in Las Vegas. The insider claimed that there had been several meetings with music managers regarding the same.The insider further stated that one such meeting occurred a few months ago during a dinner in Nashville. According to the reports by the outlet, the insider further stated,&quot;Taylor's team has been talking about Vegas gigs in private for a while, including at a dinner a few months back in Nashville with other music managers. They are seeing what would work for the new album and have specifically been eyeing up concerts at Sphere.&quot;Taylor Swift Data @spotify_swiftLINK‼️ Taylor Swift is rumored to be in talks to perform at the Las Vegas SphereMeanwhile, several netizens took to X to share their take on the same.American Country Music Chatter @ACMC_CountryLINKThat is nowhere near big enough. Bfr...Melvin Zill @melvin_zillLINKOh no this’ll be pricey for European swifties…Deedee⸆⸉ (LAKings’ Version) @deedeedottLINKLet’s be real the venue is not big enough for Taylor.Many believed that the venue would be too small for the singer's concert.Sean @seano287LINKThat would be smallest venue she’s played in over a decadeMr Pumpkin ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @MrPumpkin837LINKI hope she performs in the sphere but just for one weekend of the showgirl tourSportyGirl4Life @Yvette83688885LINKImagine the amount of people that would want to go to that performance.The insider, however, clarified that as of now, nothing had been confirmed. Taylor's team was exploring logistics and venues that would suit their needs. Referring particularly to the Las Vegas Sphere, the exclusive source stated that a massive show could be set up at the venue, especially by Taylor Swift. The source additionally stated,&quot;Given how unique Sphere is from a production perspective, fans will no doubt be foaming at the mouth to see how Taylor could potentially use the venue.&quot;The insider highlighted how bands like U2 and Backstreet Boys have already performed at the Las Vegas Sphere and made great use of it. The source continued:&quot;Generally speaking, a mini Vegas run wouldn't be bad for her. Touring is exhausting, and staying in one place for a bit would be a lot easier.&quot;Meanwhile, a second insider had a contrasting claim. According to the second source, the pop singer wasn't in the middle of talks of considering the Las Vegas Sphere as a venue for her shows. As of now, Taylor Swift has not confirmed any tour related to the upcoming studio album.Travis Kelce had opened up about the exhaustion Taylor Swift would face during her toursWhile one insider highlighted the impact of the tours on Taylor Swift's health, the same was also reiterated by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a conversation with GQ dated August 12, 2025. In the interview, Travis first compared the pop singer to an athlete while referencing her schedule during the Eras Tour.According to Travis, the Eras Tour had been extremely exhausting for the singer. Travis recalled that she had seen Taylor behind the scenes and knew how much the tour impacted her physically. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end continued,&quot;She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing.&quot;Travis Kelce on The Eras Tour's impact on Taylor Swift, (Photo via X/@TheSwiftSociety)He then stated,&quot;To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally-I've seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer.&quot;The 35-year-old professional footballer used an example of her shows in Singapore during high temperatures to describe his point. He noted how Taylor Swift felt the heat from not just the sun but from the machines around her during the performance. He even claimed that Taylor would do these for days in a week and thus, get exhausted.Taylor Swift revealed that Sabrina Carpenter would feature on her upcoming albumIn separate news, the Cruel Summer singer revealed on Travis Kelce's podcast episode that Sabrina Carpenter was featured on her upcoming album. The pop singer had further revealed that the album was set to be dropped on October 3, 2025. She took to Instagram and shared a post with a caption that read,&quot;And, baby, that's show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe cover art of the album was also revealed, where Taylor Swift appears submerged in water. The title of the record included big, orange, glittered text. On the podcast, Taylor also revealed the names of the 12 tracks of the album.According to reports by USA Today, the average gap between Taylor Swift announcing an album and then announcing a tour is about 22 days. Fans are now awaiting confirmation from the pop star or her team about any possible tour to promote the studio album.