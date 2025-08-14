“The same Nicki that body shamed Taylor?”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj shares support for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ 

Nicki Minaj has shown support for Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. She shared the latter's post about the album on her Instagram story on Wednesday, August 13.
Swift is set to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3 this year. She announced it on August 12 and released the album cover and more visuals from it on her social media the following day. The Anaconda singer shared one of Swift's posts on her Instagram story.
Fans online have reacted to this, with some referencing a misunderstanding between the two artists that happened in 2015. Nicki Minaj's Anaconda wasn't nominated for the Video of the Year award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, while Taylor Swift's Bad Blood was.
Nicki hinted that there might be a bias towards "slim bodies", which Swift thought was a dig at her. The situation was clarified soon enough.
One X user reacted to Minaj supporting Swift's upcoming album
"The same Nicki that body shamed Taylor?"
Another wrote,
Another commented,
Many fans, however, were elated to see the support
Another wrote,
Another commented,
More about Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift's spat in 2015
The spat between the two artists began with the nominations for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. While Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood was nominated, Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda was not.
The Trinidadian rapper then shared a couple of posts on her X account on July 21, 2015, with one reading:
Another post read:
Swift then wrote in a now-deleted tweet:
"@NICKIMINAJ I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.."
Nicki responded by writing:
The two artists exchanged a couple of more tweets, and the situation was clarified. In fact, they even performed together at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, singing Nicki's The Night Is Still Young and Taylor's Bad Blood.
Taylor Swift opens up about her pride in her upcoming album
The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3 and will be Swift's 12th studio album. On her appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her partner, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, Swift expressed her pride in the album.
“I was so mentally stimulated and excited to be creating. [The album is] a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more fun pop excitement. My main goals were melodies that were so infectious, you’re almost angry at it,” Swift said.
She further continued,
“We’ve made songs that I’m so proud of. We’ve never actually made an album before where it was just the three of us, there’s no other collaborators. It felt like catching lightning in a bottle. These guys, they’re just geniuses. Working with them again was absolutely incredible.”
Swift has collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback on the album, which features 12 tracks, and was created during her iconic Eras Tour. The album's vinyl, cassette, and CD are available for pre-order on the singer's official website.
