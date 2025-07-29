"LEGENDS supporting Legends" — Internet reacts to Usher attending Backstreet Boys' concert at Las Vegas Sphere

Usher recently attended the Backstreet Boys' concert in Las Vegas, which is part of the band's &quot;Into The Millennium&quot; residency at The Sphere. For the uninitiated, the boy band is scheduled to play at the venue between July and August in a reimagining of its 1999 tour, &quot;Into The Millennium.&quot;On July 28, 2025, Usher took to X to upload a video of himself and his wife at the concert. The OMG crooner is seen singing along to the boy band's various hits, such as I Want It That Way and Everybody (Backstreet's Back). The video also included pictures of Usher with Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell.Usher's appearance at the recent Backstreet Boys concert was met with enthusiastic responses from netizens on X, with one user adding that the video showed &quot;legends supporting legends.&quot;&quot;LEGENDS suporting Legends this is everything.&quot;Nathalie @NathalieNCGirlLINKLEGENDS suporting Legends this is everythingSeveral fans expressed their wish to see Usher collaborate with Backstreet Boys and perform at The Sphere.&quot;That must have been so amazing to know that Usher was there… at the Sphere.. at the Backstreet Concert..&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;You gotta get up on the stage next time usher,&quot; another person added.&quot;This is everything. Who do we have to talk too for an Usher Sphere concert experience thooo?&quot; someone else questioned.&quot;That makes my heart so happy. They should’ve invited you on stage,&quot; another user said.Others praised Backstreet Boys, dubbing it the &quot;best boy band ever.&quot;&quot;Everyone is a gangster till Backstreet boys starts playing,&quot; one person posted.&quot;And they tried to tell me BSB isnt the best,&quot; another person added.&quot;Who's not a BSB-- you have to be evil not to love these guys!!!&quot; someone else exclaimed.&quot;Best boy band ever,&quot; another user said.Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency will conclude on August 24Backstreet Boys was initially scheduled to perform at The Sphere as part of its &quot;Into The Millennium&quot; Las Vegas residency from Fridays to Sundays between July 11 and August 17, 2025. According to Billboard, the group added three more dates on August 22, 23, and 24, bringing the show count to 21. The boy band made history as the first pop act to perform at The Sphere residency. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an exclusive interview with Country Living, published July 18, 2025, member Nick Carter credited the show's director and choreographers for helping elevate the band to &quot;the next stratosphere,&quot; adding:“We came in with our music and it was like, ‘What’s Baz (producer and director) going to do, what’s Rich and Tone (choreographers) going to do and what’s Sphere going to do to elevate that and take us to that next stratosphere?' They did it and we’re so happy.”The original tour was in support of the band's third album, Millennium. Released in 1999, the album includes the group's more iconic songs, such as I Want It That Way and Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely.On July 11, 2025, the boy band released a remastered version of its Grammy-nominated album, titled Millennium 2.0, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The new iteration reportedly includes 25 songs, including the original tracks, demos, B-sides, and live recordings. According to Forbes, the album made a reappearance on Billboard charts this week.During its residency shows, Backstreet Boys performed all 12 tracks from Millennium, interspersed with other hits like As Long As You Love Me, More Than That, and Everybody (Backstreet's Back). The group's next show at The Sphere is scheduled for August 1, 2025.