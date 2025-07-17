Brian Littrell net worth: Backstreet Boys singer's fortune explored amid lawsuit scandal with Florida sheriff's office

Brian Littrell, who is known as the vocalist of Backstreet Boys, has sued the Florida sheriff’s office for not doing anything to stop the trespassers from entering his private beach.

Ad

According to Entertainment Weekly, the lawsuit was originally filed last month on June 19, which alleged that Brian had previously requested the authorities to use the Trespass Authorization Form to control the situation.

Also known as Brian Thomas Littrell, he is additionally known for his successful career as a solo artist, releasing albums such as Welcome Home. The artist has appeared in some films and TV shows, and he boasts a fortune of around $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

Trending

The property that is being referred to in the petition was bought around two years ago for $3.8 million by Brian Littrell’s company, as per WGNO. The legal documents stated that certain steps taken to stop trespassing at his property have turned out to be unsuccessful, including putting items like chairs on the beach and signs of “No Trespassing.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to KATV, the lawsuit also claimed that trespassers are reportedly attempting to target Brian’s family members in different ways. The court documents alleged that the security of Brian’s company, BLB, tried to get help from the sheriff’s office for the trespassing cases, but no legal action was taken against the trespassers.

On the other hand, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office also spoke to WEAR News, saying that they never comment on “pending litigation.” The statement reads that the sheriff’s office handles everything professionally, “using a customer service approach.”

Ad

Brian Littrell also appeared for an interview on America’s Newsroom on Fox News, where footage of a police officer telling a person to leave the property was displayed. Littrell referred to the same during his conversation and said,

“It’s property rights, this is what we’re talking about. I bought this place many years ago and they obviously know who I am. They’re coming after my family. They’re coming after my son, they’re coming after my wife. You know, we play fair.”

Ad

Brian Littrell’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Lexington, Kentucky, native has built a huge fan base over the years with his singing skills. As mentioned, he has been a part of the vocal group Backstreet Boys and pursued a solo career at the same time. All of these are also his main source of income.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brian Littrell owned a house in West Hollywood, which was sold more than ten years ago. In 2002, he bought it for $725,000, and he was paid $1.14 million when he sold it. He later bought another mansion on rent in North Fulton County, Georgia, in 2019.

Ad

However, it was not easy for Brian’s family members to live in the place, as the residents of the area were unsatisfied with Littrell’s decision to use the property for organizing events. There was also a helicopter landing pad, bringing more issues for everyone with loud noise when the helicopters landed with VIP guests, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

While he has been associated with many albums and singles over the years, Brian is mostly known for his first solo album, Welcome Home. Celebrity Net Worth stated that the album created a record with sales of almost 100,000 copies. With 11 singles in the soundtrack, the project also grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200.

He also released two more albums, Brian Littrell’s Family Christmas and Christmas with the Littrells. As a solo artist, Brian has many singles to his credit, such as In Christ Alone, Wish, Over My Head, and more.

Ad

Brian Littrell is also the oldest member of Backstreet Boys, and their albums have always been on top of the charts, including Millennium, Black & Blue, Never Gone, Unbreakable, This Is Us, DNA, and A Very Backstreet Christmas. Littrell has appeared on Saturday Night Live in the past and featured on other TV shows such as Arthur, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Arthur, Dynasty, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More