Brian Littrell net worth: Backstreet Boys singer's fortune explored amid lawsuit scandal with Florida sheriff's office

Brian Littrell, who is known as the vocalist of Backstreet Boys, has sued the Florida sheriff’s office for not doing anything to stop the trespassers from entering his private beach.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the lawsuit was originally filed last month on June 19, which alleged that Brian had previously requested the authorities to use the Trespass Authorization Form to control the situation.
Also known as Brian Thomas Littrell, he is additionally known for his successful career as a solo artist, releasing albums such as Welcome Home. The artist has appeared in some films and TV shows, and he boasts a fortune of around $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
The property that is being referred to in the petition was bought around two years ago for $3.8 million by Brian Littrell’s company, as per WGNO. The legal documents stated that certain steps taken to stop trespassing at his property have turned out to be unsuccessful, including putting items like chairs on the beach and signs of “No Trespassing.”
According to KATV, the lawsuit also claimed that trespassers are reportedly attempting to target Brian’s family members in different ways. The court documents alleged that the security of Brian’s company, BLB, tried to get help from the sheriff’s office for the trespassing cases, but no legal action was taken against the trespassers.
On the other hand, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office also spoke to WEAR News, saying that they never comment on “pending litigation.” The statement reads that the sheriff’s office handles everything professionally, “using a customer service approach.”
Brian Littrell also appeared for an interview on America’s Newsroom on Fox News, where footage of a police officer telling a person to leave the property was displayed. Littrell referred to the same during his conversation and said,
“It’s property rights, this is what we’re talking about. I bought this place many years ago and they obviously know who I am. They’re coming after my family. They’re coming after my son, they’re coming after my wife. You know, we play fair.”
Brian Littrell’s net worth: Career and other details explained
The Lexington, Kentucky, native has built a huge fan base over the years with his singing skills. As mentioned, he has been a part of the vocal group Backstreet Boys and pursued a solo career at the same time. All of these are also his main source of income.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brian Littrell owned a house in West Hollywood, which was sold more than ten years ago. In 2002, he bought it for $725,000, and he was paid $1.14 million when he sold it. He later bought another mansion on rent in North Fulton County, Georgia, in 2019.
However, it was not easy for Brian’s family members to live in the place, as the residents of the area were unsatisfied with Littrell’s decision to use the property for organizing events. There was also a helicopter landing pad, bringing more issues for everyone with loud noise when the helicopters landed with VIP guests, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.
While he has been associated with many albums and singles over the years, Brian is mostly known for his first solo album, Welcome Home. Celebrity Net Worth stated that the album created a record with sales of almost 100,000 copies. With 11 singles in the soundtrack, the project also grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200.
He also released two more albums, Brian Littrell’s Family Christmas and Christmas with the Littrells. As a solo artist, Brian has many singles to his credit, such as In Christ Alone, Wish, Over My Head, and more.
Brian Littrell is also the oldest member of Backstreet Boys, and their albums have always been on top of the charts, including Millennium, Black & Blue, Never Gone, Unbreakable, This Is Us, DNA, and A Very Backstreet Christmas. Littrell has appeared on Saturday Night Live in the past and featured on other TV shows such as Arthur, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Arthur, Dynasty, and more.