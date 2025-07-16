Troy Ave net worth: Rapper's fortune explored amid spate of legal issues in wake of recent shooting incident

Troy Ave recently created headlines after he reportedly made an individual run away by firing shots at him during a robbery attempt. Notably, the news was first reported by TMZ on July 15, 2025, and the incident happened in San Diego.

Also known as Roland Collins, he has become a popular face in the rapping world over the years with albums like New York City: The Album and Major Without a Deal. Ave also has multiple mixtapes and singles in his credits, and he boasts a fortune of almost $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to the Express Tribune, Troy Ave was accompanied by celebrity chef Geoff Cole when the shooting incident happened. The duo returned from an event, and all the events were captured in the surveillance footage.

Troy and Geoff’s car was supposed to enter the parking lot when a robber started approaching Cole. Before the situation took a worse turn, Ave responded by taking his handgun and allegedly started shooting at the robber, who started running towards the alley.

The TMZ report stated that Ave reportedly fired two shots, and it remains unknown if any of them were able to hit the robber. Further updates are currently awaited on whether an investigation has been launched to find the person who allegedly tried to attack Geoff.

Geoff also expressed his gratitude to Troy Ave in an Instagram post by adding a video of the entire incident. The caption of the post reads:

“I came home after Celebrating the success of a sold out Chef Fest with Love & support from all over the West Coast! And a hater from the SAME CITY tried 2 take it all away! This the 2nd time but it WON’T be a 3rd! s/o 2 my BROTHER Ave for Holding it Down in a situation where most woulda RAN or FOLDED.”

Troy Ave was involved in another legal issue a few years ago, where he was taken into custody in 2016 on charges of attempted murder and weapon possession, as per the New York Daily News. The arrest happened after Troy reportedly fired shots at another rapper named Maino at Irving Plaza. He was released a month after the incident.

Troy Ave’s net worth: Career, projects, and other details explained

The Brooklyn, New York, native has accumulated a huge fan base for more than 15 years with his successful albums and singles. Notably, Ave has collaborated with famous record labels such as BSB and Empire for his projects.

Troy Ave has also been associated with the real estate business for a long time. He addressed the same while speaking to Revolt TV in 2020, saying that his job is to purchase and renovate the cribs, following which he provides the same to tenants with low income. He further stated:

“I promote ownership. I let these tenants stay in the crib for a year, 30% less than what the rent is. If the rent is $1,000, I’m charging them $700. At the end of the year, you should have $3,600 saved. Now, I have my sister who came in. I put in my sister through real estate school and every property that I buy, she closes for me.”

Troy mentioned that his sister helps people to find a home for themselves and their collaboration also helps to save a lot of money. He continued by saying:

“If they don’t do what they supposed to and want to goof off that extra $3,600 at the end, if they don’t have nothing to show for the discount, we get them out of there or they just have to pay a higher rent. But, I try to give everybody a fair shot.”

The sales of Troy Ave’s projects have also contributed to his wealth. Although his journey started in 2006, his debut album, New York City: The Album, came out around seven years later. It had 17 songs in the soundtrack and was released under the record label BSB.

This was followed by Major Without a Deal in 2015. Ave has also been releasing several mixtapes such as I’m in Traffick, Bricks In My Backpack, White Christmas, Roland Collins, Dope Boy Troy, Nupac, and more. He has made guest appearances on the works of artists like Drake, Fabolous, Young Buck, and Pink Grenade.

Troy Ave also has multiple singles in his credits, including Hot Out, All About The Money, Doo Doo, Do Betta, She Belongs to the Game, and more.

