Why was Hotboii arrested? Self defense twist emerges as counsel claims baby mama dropped his location

Hotboii, also known as Javarri Latre Walker, was taken into custody on July 9, 2025, on charges of trespassing and gun possession. However, the case is now creating headlines as the rapper’s legal counsel alleged that the arrest happened since the mother of Javarri’s son revealed his location on social media.

On July 14, 2025, X (formerly Twitter) user Say Cheese obtained a screenshot of the legal counsel’s statement shared through an Instagram story. In his story, the attorney clarified some rumors that emerged as a result of Javarri’s arrest. According to Hypefresh, the legal counsel was identified as Lyle Mazin.

In his statement on Instagram, Mazin wrote:

“Last week, the mother of Hotboii’s son, Asia Monroe, posted Hotboii’s private home address on social media with the intent to bring him harm. On Wednesday, two hooded men were caught attempting to break into the home.”

The statement mentioned that Javarii immediately reacted to save his son, who was also staying at the same place, and despite doing what any “reasonable person or parent” would, he was arrested. Mazin ended his statement by writing:

“We will aggressively and vigorously defend the charges brought against him and work hard to clear his name.”

Meanwhile, Asia Monroe has not yet shared any response to the legal counsel’s claims at the time of the publication of this article. Further updates are currently awaited on whether any investigation has been launched into the alleged robbery incident that happened at Javarri’s house.

Hotboii’s arrest: Charges and other details explained

The Orlando, Florida, native rapper was arrested on July 9, 2025. XXL magazine acquired the legal documents related to the arrest the following day, which mentioned the charges against Hotboii, including firearm possession by a convicted felon and trespassing on school property with a firearm.

According to an exclusive TMZ article published July 10, Javarri was arrested during the early morning hours when two individuals were reportedly spotted in the parking area of Doral International Academy of Math and Science. Javarri was captured on the surveillance footage when he allegedly threw a black bag after jumping a fence.

Javarri was taken into custody after the authorities reportedly discovered a Glock 45 9mm inside the bag, and he was flagged as a convicted felon on probation when law enforcement checked their records.

Hotboii has been released on a $2,500 bond, as per XXL magazine. The outlet additionally obtained a statement from his legal defense, Lyle Mazin, on July 11, 2025, where the attorney confirmed that his client had been accused of violating probation before, which were still in litigation.

The statement also read:

“He continues to focus all of his energy on the loves of life; his son, his music and his fans. This latest incident occurred within the last 24 hours and information is still forthcoming.”

The 25-year-old has been dealing with multiple other legal issues for some time. Earlier this year, on February 2, he was arrested on charges of violating probation, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

The legal issue happened a few months after Hotboii was released from Orange County Jail in September 2024, where he had been serving time for charges in a RICO case. According to Hot 97, he was in prison for around two years and was released after pleading guilty to one count as part of a deal with the prosecution.

Hotboii has worked with record labels like Interscope and has released three albums so far, including Double O Baby, Life of a Hotboii, and Blinded by Death.

