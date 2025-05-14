Who is Doodie Lo? Rapper rumored to be shot during a robbery in Atlanta

Unconfirmed reports of Doodie Lo possibly being robbed and shot at in northwest Atlanta recently circulated on social media. On May 13, 2025, Fox News Atlanta reported on a 33-year-old man being shot at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, Atlanta, at around 9:25 pm, sustaining a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The man was "alert, conscious, and breathing" when transported to a hospital for further treatment. The police have not released the victim's identity as of this article.

However, unconfirmed reports in other publications and social media posts claim the victim was Doodie Lo, a Kankanee-based rapper who is a part of Lil Durk's Only The Family (OTF) collective.

The incident was reported by media personality DJ Akademiks via his X account @AkademiksTV, where he wrote:

"They gave OTF doodie Lo a leggaz in Atlanta (leg emoji) (gun emoji)."

According to another social media post by X account @mymixtapez, the rapper, aged 33, was presumed to have been robbed and shot in Atlanta that night.

"Rumors are going around online that OTF Doodie Lo was shot and robbed in Atlanta tonight. Officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg," the post read.

Doodie Lo's real name is David Saulassberry

Doodie Lo, whose real name is David Saulassberry, was born in Kankanee, Illinois, in 1991. Not much is known about the rapper's early life. On a professional front, he is signed to Lil Durk's Only The Family (OTF) collective and has released two studio albums, Big Doodie Lo in 2021 and WHAT MADE ME in 2024.

In a December 2022 interview with Revolt, the rapper dubbed OTF "the rawest group out right now," saying:

“I feel like we’re the rawest group out right now. We coming how Cash Money came back in the day, but we’re OTF. The highlight of the night was seeing everybody come out and support us.”

In July 2023, Doodie Lo took to X to claim that Lil Durk had saved his life by paying $110K for rehab, however, he did not elaborate on why he went to rehab. Following Lil Durk's arrest on alleged "murder-for-hire" charges, he was the first OTF rapper to release a song, titled My Brother’s Keeper, in October 2024, which DJ Akademiks previewed on his livestream at the time.

On a personal front, Doodie Lo was embroiled in controversy in 2021, after his ex-girlfriend, FTN Bae, accused the rapper of s*xually abusing her five-year-old son while the pair had been dating. However, the raper denied the allegations and sued FTN Bae for defamation. In February 2023, he won the lawsuit, and his former girlfriend was arrested for perjury.

In an interview with Hot 97 FM following his legal win, the rapper claimed that FTN Bae had previously accused several men of the same allegations before him, including a neighbor and a football coach. He also alleged that Bae had a "serious mental illness," and he "crossed paths with her at the wrong time."

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper stressed the importance of fact-checking stories online before believing them, saying:

"It’s unfortunate that people believe anything on the internet before getting the facts but now they see how it is important to get the facts before running with anything they hear."

In a September 2023 appearance on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, the rapper revealed that the s*xual abuse allegations severely affected his mental health, and, at one point, made him suicidal, adding that he wouldn't wish a similar situation on his worst enemy.

He also said that the ordeal left him with sleeping troubles and trust issues about the people he dated.

"I still to this day bro, I ain't slept since. Like, I ain't slept. I go to sleep every day probably seven, eight in the morning. I still be looking at the old videos every night. That s**t still f**k my head up."

An investigation has been launched into the Atlanta shooting, and the police have yet to confirm whether the alleged victim was Doodie Lo as of this article.

