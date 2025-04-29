"You know he is lying!" — Netizens react to Lil Durk telling DJ Akademiks that he hasn't heard his own album from jail

Social media is ablaze following a recent interview between Chicago rapper Lil Durk and media personality DJ Akademiks, during which Durk claimed he had not heard his album while incarcerated.

On April 28, 2025, the Chicago-born rapper Lil Durk appeared on the live-streamed Twitch channel operated by Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks and was asked about his recent album, Deep Thoughts. In response, the rapper suggested that he had not checked out any of the songs from the album.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the video clip, claiming that the Chicago-born rapper was "lying" and that he had definitely heard all of the music:

"No, you know he is lying! He recorded it!" one commented.

Moreover, several users on X expressed their disbelief. Others speculated that while he might have heard individual tracks, he may not have listened to the final mastered version:

"I believe this because I made it 4 songs in and just turned it off," a user on X commented.

"He probably didn’t hear the track listing or actual song order," another wrote.

"Folks in the comments stupid lol. His team changed songs on the album man. It got pushed back multiple times," a third commented.

However, some users on X suggested that the rapper Lil Durk is now setting a narrative that he has not heard the album, simply because the album was not received well by the audience.

"his rollout video had him telling his team he liked the tracklist they put together so why are they pushing this narrative now since it flopped?" a netizen wrote on X.

"How come you don't listen to your so called "art," one more wrote on X.

"Trust me bro you ain’t missing none. Sh*t was a*s," a third commented.

As of now, Lil Durk has not yet commented on the online reactions.

Lil Durk tells DJ Akademiks he missed his album release

The Chicago rapper (Image via Michael Owens/Getty Images)

On Monday, April 28, 2025, the Chicago rapper Lil Durk was invited for an interview with DJ Akademiks on his Twitch channel.

During the live stream, Lil was asked by the DJ if he had been "bumping" the album, and how he managed to release it from jail. In response, Lil Durk indicated that he had not heard the songs and album of his, but he was well updated about the release and timings of the album.

"Honestly, I ain't heard it. They were telling me about the few songs, and they had to have me call back. I would not call them back like then. But they would keep me updated but I didn't hear nothing. But I have heard this is like a box of hell. We don't get no news no nothing. It somebody would say this on their computer, it's a wrap," Lil said.

The album in question is Deep Thoughts, which was released on March 28, 2025. It was a collaboration with other hip-hop artists, including Future and Lil Baby. The album contains 17 tracks and is available for streaming on Spotify.

The Chicago rapper was arrested in October 2024 on charges of murder-for-hire involving rapper Quando Rondo. His cousin was allegedly killed during the fight. The rapper is currently in federal custody, and his trial has been rescheduled for October 2025.

No further updates have been provided.

