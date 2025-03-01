"Complete and total nonsense"— Lil Baby's lawyers respond to Atlanta Police Department's comment about his involvement in shooting

Lil Baby's camp has responded to the claims made by Atlanta police who referenced him in a deadly shooting as well as being named in the warrant for said incident.

On Wednesday, February 26, authorities in Atlanta held a press conference and announced seven arrests tied to the July 2024 case that ended in the deaths of two 13-year-olds, Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis. The Atlanta Police Department referenced a shooting in Baby's music video set months before started a gang war that led to the teens' deaths.

Now, the Atlanta-based rapper's lawyers, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, slammed the Atlanta police's allegations, calling the APD's reference "complete and total nonsense." In a statement they shared with Billboard on Friday, February 28, Findling and Goldberg said:

"The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones was complete and total nonsense. To say that he couldn't shoot a music video in his home town, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful."

Lil Baby's attorneys further said that the APD bringing their client's name into a conversation about a terrible crime that he wasn't involved in the first place was "unprofessional, unethical, and shameful." They also mentioned the rapper being "devastated" by the APD's claims because the kids who died came from his neighborhood.

Before his lawyer's statements, Lil Baby took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 27, to update fans and clear up any confusion in the wake of the APD's press conference. In a now unavailable Instagram story, he thanked his fans and followers for their concerns but mentioned, "Please don't be misinformed by fake news. I'm overly good," per Billboard.

Atlanta police previously alleged that multiple shootings can be traced back to Lil Baby's music video shooting

During the press conference on February 26, 2025, Atlanta Police Department's Major Ralph Woolfolk referenced Lil Baby, claiming that a triple shooting that happened on the set of the rapper's music video on May 2024 led to the gang war that eventually resulted in Davis and Freeman's deaths.

Woolfolk talked about the tragedy of the teens' deaths and the cause of it, saying:

"Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults. Adults in our city. And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold and shoot a music video in a place that he knew he should not have been."

He further alleged that the music video incident and Lil Baby's "cowardly actions" resulted in multiple homicides and shootings.

The said music video happened at the 2100 block of Verbena Street NW, which is a known area that Only my Family (OMF) gang members frequent, per Atlanta News First. The filming of the video ended in a shooting, where three people were injured and the rapper was nearly struck.

Woolfolk also mentioned at the press con that the APD is working relentlessly to hold the rapper and the people he is affiliated with accountable. Although Woolfolk didn't explicitly mention the rapper's name in the press conference, the arrest warrant confirmed his identity.

The same warrant, per Atlanta News First, said that Lil Baby is affiliated with the criminal street gang Four Pockets Full (4PF), which has a long-standing feud with the Goodfellas gang subset, OMF.

