Matt Cameron net worth: Acclaimed musician's fortune explored as drummer leaves Pearl Jam after 27 years

Matt Cameron recently confirmed his exit from Pearl Jam on July 7, 2025. The musician played with the group for 27 years and contributed his skills to their albums like Riot Act.

Matt revealed in an Instagram statement that he has decided to take his “final steps down the drum riser” for the band. The drummer expressed gratitude to all the group members and praised them at the same time for letting him be a part of the band for a long time.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow”, Cameron wrote.

Notably, Matt Cameron has been additionally active as a solo artist, with two albums in his credits – Cavedweller and Gory Scorch Cretins. He boasts a fortune of $70 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

While Cameron disclosed on Instagram that he is leaving Pearl Jam, the band shared another post for him, adding the same statement. The group described Matt Cameron as one of their first “musical heroes”, adding that he was a part of the demos released by the band during the ‘90s.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt”, the band wrote.

Matt Cameron’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The San Diego, California, native has worked with multiple bands over the years. While he is mostly known for his association with Pearl Jam, he has contributed to six albums of the rock band Soundgarden. His musical journey has also been his source of income at the same time.

Matt Cameron purchased a property in Washington around two years after he joined Pearl Jam. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the price of the house is reported to be $1.175 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also known as Matthew David Cameron, he became an expert in playing drums during his childhood and used the name Foo Cameron to perform while he was a student at Bonita Vista High School.

Before he came to Soundgarden, Matt played with some other groups like Bam Bam and Skin Yard. He later started working with Pearl Jam after performing with them on a summer tour.

Soundgarden released only six albums, starting with Ultramega OK in 1988. This was followed by five more projects until 2012, and three of them, including Superunknown, Down on the Upside, and King Animal, grabbed a spot among the top ten titles of the US Billboard 200.

Apart from this, Soundgarden also became popular for their compilation albums like Foreshocks, Telephantasm, and Essentials. The group’s singles, such as Black Hole Sun and Burden in My Hand, were able to reach on top of the charts.

Although Matt Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998, he began performing on their albums in 2000. He also had the opportunity to contribute to their self-titled album, which was able to secure a position in the second spot of the US Billboard 200.

The remaining albums, like Backspacer, Lightning Bolt, Gigaton, and Dark Matter, received a similar response.

Matt Cameron has also performed with several bands over the years, such as Temple of the Dog, Hater, and Tone Dogs.

