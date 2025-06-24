Bad Company band members list explored as guitarist Mick Ralphs passes away at 81

Mick Ralphs, 81, has recently passed away from unknown causes. The news was confirmed by his band, Bad Company, via Instagram on June 23, 2025. Notably, Ralphs was a vocalist for the group and also played guitar and keyboard for them over the years.

The London-based group posted a photo featuring Mick, with the statements by members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke included in the caption. The group recalled their success, starting with the self-titled debut album alongside multiple singles.

“In a fitting tribute to the band’s enduring influence, Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year in 2025. Ralphs gave his final performance with Bad Company on October 29, 2016, at London’s O2 Arena. Just days later, he suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bedridden until his passing,” the band wrote.

They further mentioned that Mick Ralphs’ musical legacy will inspire the upcoming generations. Simon’s statement described Mick as a close friend. Kirke additionally called Ralphs a talented songwriter and guitarist, who will be missed by everyone.

Meanwhile, Paul shared that Mick left some “exceptional songs and memories.” He also stated that Mick had a great sense of humor, adding:

“Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.”

As per the post caption, Mick is survived by his wife Susie Chavasse, his two children, and three stepchildren.

Bad Company was active for more than 40 years: Members and other details explained

The rock band’s formation dates back to 1971 when Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers met for the first time. Notably, the former was associated with Mott the Hoople, another band, which separated back around nine years after Mick and Paul met.

However, Mick Ralphs opted to exit Mott the Hoople and establish a new group with Paul after they had collaborated a few times. According to the band’s biography on their official website, Paul shared that he had to struggle a little bit to convince the management and record company to accept the name of their band.

Paul mentioned that everyone considered it a “terrible name” and referred to the band manager, Peter Grant, who organized a meeting to discuss the name. He recalled:

“I told them that I had been through this before with Free as Island Records had wanted to call us the Heavy Metal Kids. We agreed to go in and tell them that we were going to be called Bad Company and that was the end of the story. As soon as Peter heard how strongly I felt about the name, he became very supportive and together we turned the record company around.”

The band’s self-titled debut album reached on top of the Billboard charts, and they continued dropping more projects. Mick and Paul were included among the oldest lineup of the band, alongside Simon Kirke and Raymond “Boz” Burrell. Around 13 years later, more members started joining the group. Late musician Brian Howe was a vocalist for Bad Company for around eight years.

Other famous vocalists were associated with Bad Company for a long time. The list includes names such as Steve Price, Dave “Bucket” Colwell, Rick Wills, Robert Hart, Jaz Lochrie, Howard Leese, Lynn Sorensen, and Todd Ronning. There were many touring members like Gregg Dechert, Larry Oakes, Paul Cullen, Geoff Whitehorn, and Rich Robinson.

The band worked with record labels such as Atlantic and Island. Apart from their first album, a few more projects grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts, including Straight Shooter and Desolation Angels. They even released other albums like Run with the Pack, Burnin’ Sky, Rough Diamonds, Fame and Fortune, Dangerous Age, Company of Strangers, and more.

