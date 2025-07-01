Ying Yang Twins net worth: Hip-Hop duo's fortune explored after recent SeaWorld appearance goes viral

Ying Yang Twins are creating headlines following their recent performance at the SeaWorld theme park last week on June 28, 2025. The performance was held in San Diego, and a video of the pair’s appearance has gone viral on different platforms.

The hip-hop duo includes D-Roc and Kaine, also known as De’Angelo Holmes and Eric Jackson. They have released albums like Thug Walkin’, and the group boasts a fortune of $100,000, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

According to Vice magazine, Ying Yang Twins appeared shirtless at the venue, and a lot of people were singing along to the tracks they performed.

The list of their songs featured Get Low, Salt Shaker, Shake, and more. Certain clips posted on social media show the crowd enjoying the performance of the duo.

A video obtained by The Art of Dialogue shows the duo performing in separate spots on the stage, with one of them addressing the crowd.

The duo’s presence was announced by the theme park around three days before the performance through Instagram with two photos.

The latest performance was included in the lineup of SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concerts, and the caption of the social media post stated:

“With iconic hits like “Wait (The Whisper Song),” “Salt Shaker,” and “Whistle While You Twurk,” the Ying Yang Twins (@yingyangtwins) are bringing the heat for one unforgettable summer night [fire emoji].”

The ongoing event at the theme park also includes other artists in the lineup of performances, such as Bow Wow, Ginuwine, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy, and many others, as per Vice magazine.

Ying Yang Twins net worth: Career, albums, and other details

The Atlanta, Georgia-based duo has accumulated a huge fan base over the years with many successful albums.

They have worked with record labels such as TVT and Universal, and were trending in March this year for their collaboration with Twix.

According to Distractify, the partnership of Ying Yang Twins and Twix aimed to celebrate the power of two at the Super Bowl LIX.

During an interview with People magazine at the time, the duo recalled their journey in the music industry by saying:

“When we started, it was all about learning and experimenting – just fighting out our sound. Now, we’ve got the experience and perspective to approach music in a different way. The technology, the audience and the culture have evolved, and we embrace that. We still ask ourselves: what’s the dance move or vibe people will connect with our music today?”

While speaking to Dance Mogul magazine in 2014, Kaine disclosed that they gained recognition with the single Whistle While You Twurk.

Kaine also said that they initially worked with DJ Smurf, which also helped their music to grab a lot of attention.

Apart from their musical career, Ying Yang Twins had appeared in a comedy film, Soul Plane. After Whistle While You Twurk took a spot on the Billboard charts, the duo released their debut album, Thug Walkin’, in 2000.

They continued bringing out more albums, with U.S.A. (United State of Atlanta) taking the second position on the US Billboard 200.

Other albums in their credits include Alley: The Return of the Ying Yang Twins, Me & My Brother, Chemically Imbalanced, and Ying Yang Forever. They have also released compilation albums like My Brother & Me and All Around The World.

The duo has made guest appearances on the songs of other artists, including Britney Spears and Nick Cannon.

They are also popular for their singles such as Naggin’, Badd, Shake, Say I Yi Yi, What’s Happenin!, and more.

