Bobby Sherman net worth: Fortune explored as teen idol passes away at 81 

Bobby Sherman, 81, passed away on June 24, 2025. The news was revealed the same day through an Instagram joint statement by the yesteryear's teen idol’s wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, shared with John Stamos, the ambassador of Sherman Charity. Brigitte had shared in March of this year that her husband was suffering from stage 4 renal cancer.

John recalled Bobby’s work over the years, saying that he brought happiness to the lives of many people with singles, such as Little Woman. Furthermore, Stamos also described Sherman as a “man of service,” adding that his concerts always received a positive response and saved lives by being associated with EMT and LAPD.

Notably, Bobby Sherman boasted a fortune of $8 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Trending

Brigitte also told Fox News, after revealing the American Bandstand star’s diagnosis, that his body was not in working condition. She addressed the same by saying:

“He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and… he’s just sleeping more and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everyone’s shutting down. His last words from the hospital last night were, ‘Brig, I just want to go home.’”

Brigitte’s statement on John Stamos’ social media post featured her saying that Bobby Sherman died by holding her hand. She also described herself as a “Cinderella” in her husband’s life and called the teen idol a “prince charming.” Brigitte also opened up on how Sherman spent his last days, as she wrote:

“In his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was – brave, gentle, and full of light. As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world – words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye.”

Bobby Sherman’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Santa Monica, California native accumulated a huge fan base over the years for his contributions to the acting and music industry. He was frequently featured on Sanchez of Bel Air, and a few of his songs reached the top of the Billboard charts.

Bobby Sherman’s main source of income was his acting and singing jobs. Notably, his most luxurious property was located in Encino, California. He purchased it more than 50 years ago for $65,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to The New York Times, the Emergency! star developed an interest in music at a young age and trained himself in trumpet alongside other musical instruments. He then got an opportunity to perform at a Hollywood party when he was 19 after writing a few songs for actor Sal Mineo.

During the ‘60s, he expanded his career to films and television and first appeared in an episode of a show titled Honey West. Sherman was additionally a part of several sitcoms such as The Partridge Family and Getting Together. He was a part of another series, Here Come the Brides.

Apart from these, Bobby Sherman had multiple other shows in his credits, where he made guest appearances. The list features titles such as Murder She Wrote, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, Good Day LA, Good Morning America, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Ellery Queen, The F.B.I., Frasier, and more.

Bobby Sherman also had a successful journey in the musical world, working with record labels such as Decca. He released seven LPs, including Here Comes Bobby, Christmas Album, Getting Together, and Just For You. He also became famous for his hit singles, grabbing a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. This includes Little Woman, Hey, Mister Sun, Cried Like a Baby, Easy Come, Easy Go, The Drum, Our Last Song Together, and more.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, and two children, Christopher and Tyler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More