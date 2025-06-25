Bobby Sherman net worth: Fortune explored as teen idol passes away at 81 

Bobby Sherman, 81, passed away on June 24, 2025. The news was revealed the same day through an Instagram joint statement by the yesteryear's teen idol’s wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, shared with John Stamos, the ambassador of Sherman Charity. Brigitte had shared in March of this year that her husband was suffering from stage 4 renal cancer.
John recalled Bobby’s work over the years, saying that he brought happiness to the lives of many people with singles, such as Little Woman. Furthermore, Stamos also described Sherman as a “man of service,” adding that his concerts always received a positive response and saved lives by being associated with EMT and LAPD.
Notably, Bobby Sherman boasted a fortune of $8 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.
Brigitte also told Fox News, after revealing the American Bandstand star’s diagnosis, that his body was not in working condition. She addressed the same by saying:
“He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and… he’s just sleeping more and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everyone’s shutting down. His last words from the hospital last night were, ‘Brig, I just want to go home.’”
Brigitte’s statement on John Stamos’ social media post featured her saying that Bobby Sherman died by holding her hand. She also described herself as a “Cinderella” in her husband’s life and called the teen idol a “prince charming.” Brigitte also opened up on how Sherman spent his last days, as she wrote:
“In his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was – brave, gentle, and full of light. As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world – words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye.”
Bobby Sherman’s net worth: Career and other details explained
The Santa Monica, California native accumulated a huge fan base over the years for his contributions to the acting and music industry. He was frequently featured on Sanchez of Bel Air, and a few of his songs reached the top of the Billboard charts.
Bobby Sherman’s main source of income was his acting and singing jobs. Notably, his most luxurious property was located in Encino, California. He purchased it more than 50 years ago for $65,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
According to The New York Times, the Emergency! star developed an interest in music at a young age and trained himself in trumpet alongside other musical instruments. He then got an opportunity to perform at a Hollywood party when he was 19 after writing a few songs for actor Sal Mineo.
During the ‘60s, he expanded his career to films and television and first appeared in an episode of a show titled Honey West. Sherman was additionally a part of several sitcoms such as The Partridge Family and Getting Together. He was a part of another series, Here Come the Brides.
Apart from these, Bobby Sherman had multiple other shows in his credits, where he made guest appearances. The list features titles such as Murder She Wrote, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, Good Day LA, Good Morning America, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Ellery Queen, The F.B.I., Frasier, and more.
Bobby Sherman also had a successful journey in the musical world, working with record labels such as Decca. He released seven LPs, including Here Comes Bobby, Christmas Album, Getting Together, and Just For You. He also became famous for his hit singles, grabbing a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. This includes Little Woman, Hey, Mister Sun, Cried Like a Baby, Easy Come, Easy Go, The Drum, Our Last Song Together, and more.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, and two children, Christopher and Tyler.