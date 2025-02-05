What happened to Killer Mike at Grammys 2024? Rapper sues private security companies a year after arrest

Killer Mike has recently filed a lawsuit against multiple private security firms over an incident that took place at the 2024 Grammys. Per AllHipHop, the Reagan rapper claims in a new lawsuit that the companies - namely S&S, Labor Force Inc, and JRM Private Security - operated beyond their legal authority at the esteemed event last year.

Mike's lawsuit claims that guards from those firms - who were responsible for handling security at the Grammys - allegedly detained him and called the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to take him away from the event.

Their actions also led to the HUMBLE ME rapper getting arrested on charges of misdemeanor and battery.

It also states that Killer Mike - born Michael Santiago Render:

"made multiple attempts to clarify his identity and purpose for being in that secured area. But was ignored by a security guard and restrained. Defendants then surrounded him with multiple security guards and wrongfully detained him and confined his movements through physical force."

The suit continues:

"Defendants used their position of authority to degrade, embarrass and physically hurt him in public view, subjecting him to emotional distress and public humiliation."

AllHipHop also reports that the city's Attorney's Office declined to press any charges against Killer Mike, stating that he had committed no criminal act.

Killer Mike addressed his arrest in a track released in June 2024

According to a Mirror US article, Killer Mike first addressed the incident that took place in February 2024 a day after the Grammys, saying:

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going on and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an overzealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

However, the No Save Point rapper appeared to have made his peace with it back at the time, telling The View that it was "water under the bridge" for him. He also claimed that the security appeared to have gotten "a little over-zealous" due to the backstage being overcrowded.

In June 2024, Killer Mike also spoke in his acceptance speech for winning Album of the Year at the BET Awards, saying:

"Technically, I was not supposed to be here. I was put in handcuffs and I was marched out of this building, but I want to tell you, look at God because I’m back baby. I’m back and I’m winning."

The Oh Mama rapper continued:

"I want to tell Black people that because of BET I’m back. Not ’cause of no white person calling nobody. A Black man runs this business, a Black company put this show on, and they got my Black ass back in here. Thank y’all."

However, several months later, in July 2024, Mike dropped a new single titled HUMBLE ME, reflecting on the Grammy incident and its aftermath.

The music video for the track is shot in black-and-white and features the rapper being stripped of his jewelry and later handcuffed, symbolic of his arrest at the 2024 Grammys.

In the lyrics of HUMBLE ME, Mike compares the Biblical story of Daniel in the lions' den. Directly referencing to Grammys, he raps on the track:

"I won at the Grammys / did that for Atlanta / swept up like a janitor / got sent to the slammer / treat me like an animal or some kind of Hannibal/ I went to sleep as free as could be / and the next day my son got a kidney/ I believe that humility and worship granted me God’s grace in the face of that test"

Killer Mike has currently requested a jury trial and an undisclosed amount of money for damages. Whether or not the lawsuit escalates into a courtroom hearing remains to be seen.

