Killer Mike addresses 2024 Grammy arrest in the new single, 'Humble Me'

Renowned rapper Killer Mike released a new single, Humble Me, on July 1, 2024. The track is part of his album Michael, for which he won a BET Award in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024.

In the new song, the artist reflected on his arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards. He addressed the infamous incident, during which he got into an altercation with a security guard at the Crypto.com Arena, and rapped:

"Behind me Satan I walk out the door with my head up and handcuffs with pride / Cause all of my heroes wore handcuffs, the FBI shot some of them and they died / Betty and Coretta cried, Jacquelyn went into hiding / I was sitting there in a room full of cops, like Daniel was sitting with the lions."

As per Variety, Killer Mike was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge. On June 26, 2024, TMZ confirmed that Mike would not face any charges for the February 4, 2024 incident. He released the track after the news surfaced online.

Killer Mike reflects on arrest at the Grammys in latest single, Humble Me

The artist at the 2024 BET Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the acclaimed rapper released Humble Me, which included verses that described three significant developments in the case — his arrest, his time in jail, and his release.

In verse three, Killer Mike reflected on the night he received three Grammy Awards right before he was handcuffed. After speaking about how all his "heroes wore handcuffs," the Grammy winner seemingly reflected on his time spent in jail. In Humble Me, Mike spoke about praying, maintaining his faith, and continuously seeking solace through prayer.

"I had to quiet my mind, I prayed and I prayed and I prayed / The liars were lying their lies, I kept on just keeping my faith," Mike rapped.

Killer Mike suggested that adversity tried to break him, but his faith proved to be strong, thus leading to his eventual release. He also mentioned that his son, Mikael "Pony Boy" Render, received a kidney transplant the day after the Grammys, after waiting three years for a match.

"The devil put me on his whipping post / The lord did not allow him to whip me / So I went to sleep as free as can be and the next day my son got a kidney," Mike rapped.

As per Variety, in a statement, the artist spoke about what happened after his arrest and said:

"I came out of the jailhouse in the pouring rain to my wife waiting for me, lit a joint, celebrated a bit and then woke up and got the news about my son’s kidney."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, after his release from jail, Killer Mike expressed gratitude for his wins at the Grammys and suggested that he had faith that he would be "cleared" of all wrongdoings.

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing," he said.

In late June 2024, Mike was cleared of all charges, as Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles city attorney's office, said:

"Musician has successfully completed the Office's Hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed."

Killer Mike won three awards at the 2024 Grammys, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

