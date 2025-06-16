Jimmy Swaggart net worth: Fortune explored in wake of televangelist and gospel artist's recent health concern 

American televangelist and preacher Jimmy Swaggart was hospitalized on June 15, 2025, due to a cardiac arrest, his son, Donnie, confirmed while speaking at a prayer service held at a Baton Rouge-based church.

A video of Donnie was also posted on Jimmy Swaggart’s social media handles, where he stated that his family members have been private about certain matters and prefer to keep things to themselves. Donnie referred to his father’s health condition by saying that it is something that everyone needs to know.

Donnie addressed his father’s cardiac arrest, stating that Jimmy lost consciousness, and when the EMT arrived, they were able to find a heartbeat. Donnie shared more updates, as he was heard saying:

“Right now, he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. But we believe God. We’re not, we’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t wanna hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we are going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.”

The prayer service was also attended by Jimmy Swaggart’s second son, Gabriel, who was seen walking towards his brother at one point with a phone in his hand. Gabriel mentioned that he received a text message from their mother and began reading it aloud to everyone by saying:

“She put the phone up to his ear and she said that tears rolling down his face. He heard the music and he hears what we say.”

Jimmy is known as the founder of the Louisiana-based Family Worship Center, and his gospel records have achieved varying levels of sales over the years. Notably, he has an estimated fortune of around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jimmy Swaggart’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Ferriday, Louisiana native has become a prominent figure over the years for his contributions as a televangelist and gospel artist. He is also an author, and all of these pursuits have been his primary sources of income.

The official website of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries states that his passion for music developed early on due to his parents’ involvement in the field. Additionally, he began reading the Bible and spent most of his time praying.

In the ‘60s, Jimmy gained fame by being featured on Reverend Swaggart’s radio program, Camp Meeting Hour. He also launched a radio network called SonLife, which remains active on various stations to this day. His weekend appearances on A Study in the World further contributed to his popularity, as noted by Celebrity Net Worth.

Jimmy Swaggart gradually expanded his career into television, where he participated in a study program called 'The Message of the Cross.' Additionally, he initiated educational opportunities through the Bible College, which was formed in 1984.

His work as a gospel artist has garnered significant praise over the years, and he has received nominations for the Grammy Awards. Some of the albums to his credit include Worship, Living Waters, Christ Is My Everything, Sometimes Alleluia, It Is Finished, and more.

In addition, Jimmy Swaggart has published various books, such as Religious Rock n Roll: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing. He is also active on Instagram, where he has around 57,000 followers.

