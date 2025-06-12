Shannon Leto net worth: Musician's fortune explored as he marries actress Cara Santana with brother Jared in attendance

Shannon Leto has recently exchanged vows with Cara Santana. The private wedding ceremony was organized on May 5, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. The event was attended by Santana’s close friends alongside Shannon’s brother, Jared, as per People magazine.

The news arrived almost a year after the couple got engaged. The duo’s love story dates back to 2020 when Daily Mail obtained some pictures featuring them kissing each other in California.

Shannon Leto has been a popular face for being known as the founder of Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Jared is also part of the band. Furthermore, the musician boasts a fortune of almost $10 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

According to People magazine, Cara Santana opted for a silk gown for the main ceremony, and Leto was seen in a black Amiri suit alongside wide-leg trousers. Notably, the guest list includes the names of some popular aces, such as Olivia Culpo and Ashley Madekwe.

While speaking to Vogue Mexico on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Cara Santana confirmed that only 50 people were invited to the wedding. The actress mentioned that she and Leto had a lot of fun despite the ceremony being “untraditional, highly personalized.”

“The wedding was perfect. At the table, we enjoyed a menu of dishes, made moving speeches and exchanged vows. Then we danced the entire night,” Cara continued.

Santana added that she had never planned to tie the knot and that her relationship with Shannon Leto made her realize the meaning of true love. Cara said that it provided her courage and confidence to follow her dreams and live the life she wanted.

Shannon Leto’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Bossier City, Louisiana, native has accumulated a huge fan base over the years for his contributions to the music industry as the co-founder of Thirty Seconds to Mars. The sales of the projects released by the group have also been his main source of income.

As mentioned, Jared has also been a part of the band. Back in 2011, Shannon appeared for an interview with The Aquarian magazine, saying that the band’s experience of reading books and watching movies helped them a lot.

“We don’t sit around and think about what other people were doing. I don’t even think my brother and I really went to concerts growing up! I didn’t go to school for drumming or anything, we just had these instruments around when we were four or five years old, and we used them as toys!” he stated.

Shannon Leto also mentioned that although they listened to the works of groups such as The Beatles, they were not fans of the band.

“We never stuck with one particular band because we felt there was so much out there and so much going on to do that. I also think that when we started out it was hard to categorize us,” Shannon Leto explained.

Shannon Leto currently plays the drums for the band, and Jared is the lead vocalist. The group came into the limelight with their self-titled debut album in 2002, which also grabbed a spot on the Billboard charts.

Thirty Seconds to Mars has collaborated with record labels like Interscope. Their second major project, A Beautiful Lie, came out around 10 years ago, followed by This Is War. The band’s next two albums, Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams and America, turned out to be the biggest hits of their career, as they managed to get a position among the top 10 albums in the US Billboard 200.

The group’s latest album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day, received mixed reviews. The band has a long list of hit singles in its credits, including Attack, The Kill, Walk on Water, Stuck, Seasons, and more.

