"Our dark, romantic, heavy metal dream wedding" — Rock guitarist Nita Strauss gets married to her manager Josh Villalta in Los Angeles

American rock musician Nita Strauss took to Instagram to announce what she called "the happiest day" as she got married to her manager Josh Villalta in Los Angeles. The wedding took place on May 4, 2024, at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in LA, California, the exclusive photos and interviews of which were released by PEOPLE.

Strauss is a part of the rock band Alice Cooper, and her wedding featured the presence of her bandmates Chuck Garric and Alice Cooper. The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Disturbed - David Draiman, and bassist, John Moyer, also attended the ceremony with their girlfriend and wife, respectively.

In the interview with PEOPLE, Nita Strauss mentioned that they chose the location for its logistical convenience in addition to the aesthetic and described her wedding ceremony as:

"Our dark, romantic, heavy metal dream wedding."

Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta fell in love in Los Angeles: Details for the wedding explored

Nita Strauss and Josh Vitallalta's engagement garnered as much traction as their wedding. The proposal took place in July 2023 when Strauss was playing at the Sunset Strip venue Whisky A Go Go, celebrating the release of her album The Call of The Void. Amid her performance, Josh Vitallta, who is also her drummer, paused the set and proposed to her.

In the interview with PEOPLE covering her wedding, Strauss mentioned that they wanted the wedding destination to be somewhere the couple's friends and loved ones could get to easily. She also mentioned:

"Los Angeles is my home, Josh's second home, and where we met and fell in love, so it felt natural to tie the knot there."

The theme of Strauss and Villalta's wedding was around the vibe of goth-glam "Haute Dracula," using color palettes of green, black, jewel tones, deep red, and floral decor. The pair told the publication they wanted a wedding that felt like them instead of a "cookie cutter ceremony" usually spotted in bridal magazines. Strauss stated they wanted every aspect of their wedding day to reflect her and Villalta as a couple.

Images from the Strauss-Villalta wedding (Image via Instagram/@hurricanenita)

Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta's wedding ceremony was officiated by Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl, with WWE fame Mick Foley. Strauss surprised Villalta with a custom groom's cake, replicating her husband's favorite snare drum.

Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta incorporated their love for music in their heavy metal dream wedding by scheduling a live band karaoke set and inviting all the guests to celebrate the occasion with a song.

"Since most of our friends are musicians, it was a rocking reception!" said Strauss.

PEOPLE's interview with the couple also mentions that their wedding cake was a traditional Louisiana-style cake called the Doberge, made by Gambino's Bakery.

"It's one of our very favorite desserts, and we were so excited to share it with our Cali guests," Nita Strauss stated.

In other details from Nita and Josh's wedding, the duo shared their first dance as man and wife on the song More Than Words by American rock band Extreme.

The wedding was graced by the presence of 120 guests, including Demi Lovato and her fiance Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, WWE fame Mick Foley, and many others.