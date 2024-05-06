Mick Foley attends big wedding; 37-year-old famous name involved with WWE

Mick Foley was part of a big wedding, as a long-time friend and name involved with WWE got married.

Nita Strauss is now married. The 37-year-old rock guitarist got married to her long-term partner and manager Josh Villalta on May 4. There were 120 guests attending, including some really big names, according to People.com. Mick Foley, Demi Lovato, and Alice Cooper were all part of the wedding party. They got married at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.

She spoke about how she wanted a simple wedding and had opted for it.

"I wanted simple and intimate — just us and our close loved ones — and he is more of a social butterfly and wanted to celebrate with all of his friends as well as our families. We wound up somewhere in the middle."

Strauss is a well-known name. Not only is she touring with Lovato and Cooper, but for wrestling fans, she's prominent as well. She's a long-time friend of Mick Foley and wore his shirt on stage in the past. As a WWE General Manager, Foley also invited Strauss to the Staples Center for a show.

Villalta and Strauss first met in 2011 and since then they have been together. They got engaged last year when he asked her the question on stage.

Other than being Mick Foley's friend, Nita Strauss has also been involved with WWE

Foley may be Strauss' friend, but she's been a long-time fan of the product. She was introduced to WWE by Villalta and quickly became a fan. She performed at WWE events in 2018 and would play Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance music for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

She would then later perform at WWE Evolution as well. Her song, Mariana Trench, was chosen as the theme song for the famous NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

It remains to be seen when she next appears in WWE.