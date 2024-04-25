"I had to be on antibiotics for about three weeks"— Celine Dion reveals how her wedding headpiece caused her to seek medical attention

Singing icon Celine Dion recently revealed that her statement wedding headpiece left her needing medical attention. In a YouTube video shared on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Dion sat down with Vogue to break down her "most memorable fashion moments" for their 'Life in Looks' series.

The My Heart Will Go On singer married her late husband, René Angélil, on December 17, 1994. At the time, Dion wore a silk lace dress by Mirella and Steve Gentile, which featured long sleeves, a fitted waist, and a 20-foot-long train adorned with crystals. She styled her hair with an elegant tiara made of 2000 Swarovski crystals.

Talking about the headdress after the wedding, she recalled:

"When we removed that tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much. The next day I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead. I look at my husband and I said, 'Ha, it's too late now, we're married'. But it's so huge. 'I'm like, okay, let's go to the doctor. So, I had to be on antibiotics for about three weeks."

Celine Dion's wedding tiara weighed about seven pounds and was sewn on her head

Recalling her look, Celine Dion explained that the statement tiara weighed about seven pounds and was sewn on her head. Despite being in pain, Dion told Vogue that she blocked it out.

"No problem, I can manage the weight. And when you're so happy, there's no weight, there's no problem, there's no pain," she explained.

The songstress elaborated that she practiced walking down the aisle in the complete ensemble before the wedding without any problems. However, the rehearsal was held in a big ballroom with "beautiful wooden floors," unlike the cathedral where the wedding was held.

"I practice, and everything is smooth, and everything is fine, but when I had to walk the cathedral, it has no wooden floor, it's carpet. I had an immediate facelift. I start to walk and... it's like, 'Am I gonna make it? Am I gonna make it to my future husband?'"

Celine Dion married her former manager Angélil in the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the latter's hometown. While the wedding went without any hitches, the headdress left Celine Doin with an unfortunate cut.

Celine Dion was married to René Angélil until his death in January 2016 due to throat cancer. Remembering her late husband, she told Vogue:

"The dress couldn't have been big enough. I could've had three times the size on my head. I could've had six different dresses that night, because he was and he is still such a wonderful human being. He brought the best of me. He really did."

Five years after their wedding, René was diagnosed with throat cancer. However, he was given a clean chit in 2000, and the couple renewed their wedding vows at an Orthodox ceremony at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas. In 2013, his cancer returned, and he was told it was terminal.

Celine Dion was recently on the cover of Vogue France. She spoke about her struggles with stiff person syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms. Dion has to go through intensive "athletic, physical, and vocal therapy" five days a week to help.